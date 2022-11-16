THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 15:03



The Association for the Conservation of the Heritage of the Huerta de Murcia (Huermur) celebrated that it has “managed to significantly expand the cultural protection of the monument of the wheel of La Ñora in Murcia, one of the most unique monuments of the Huerta de Murcia. In 2019, and within the actions of the ‘Plan PatrimurSOS’, the entity requested it from the Ministry of Culture, as well as the establishment of its due protection environment as it is a monument declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) in 1982.

The petition reached its final objective this Wednesday, having published in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia the modification of the BIC statement. Huermur pointed out that with this new cultural protection various assets are included within the BIC declaration of the Rueda de la Ñora, such as the aqueduct of the wheel itself of considerable dimensions, so it will “prevent” the North Coast “from devastate». Also the ditches of Aljufía, Alfatego and Churra la Vieja, as well as various mill buildings, bridges and archaeological remains located in the established protection zone.

The conservation entity recalls that the Ñora wheel and its aqueduct make up one of the most important orchard monuments in the region. Its origins date back to the 15th century and it is currently a living heritage that has been in uninterrupted operation for centuries. The construction was, and is, designed to raise water from the main ditch of Aljufía to other smaller channels that end up in the orchards located at a higher height than the ditch where the waterwheel is located.

«Preserving the space from urban aggressions»



Huermur hopes that this new cultural protection, which covers an area of ​​more than six hectares, “will serve to preserve this heritage space from urban attacks and useless and harmful infrastructures such as the North Coast.” From the conservation entity they are satisfied with the result, since “from now on the Region of Murcia and the region of La Huerta have new protected cultural assets.”

In the same sense, the president of Huermur, Sergio Pacheco, pronounced: «Huermur is battling to shield the main historical monuments of the orchard of Murcia so that they are preserved for future generations. Recently, it was possible to establish adequate and extensive cultural protection in the Rueda de Alcantarilla, the sister monument of the Rueda de la Ñora in which we have now achieved the same».