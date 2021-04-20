The Association for the Conservation of the Heritage of the Huerta de Murcia (Huermur) held this Tuesday a meeting with the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, in which he explained the main problems of the garden and gave him a document that includes 40 shock measures for local government. The meeting took place “in a constructive and collaborative environment, something that has been lacking for years in the Mayor’s Office of the capital,” sources from the organization said in a statement.

Huermur highlighted the “good will” of the new municipal government, and expressed his confidence that “soon” they will be able to see each other. advances in the historic site of Monteagudo, the conservation of the traditional irrigation network and its ditches and the Casa de Antonete Gálvez, as well as in various municipal matters that include transparency and good governance policies as the fundamental axis of a modern, effective and participatory administration.

The conservation entity put as the main issue on the table the beginning of the procedures for the review of the General Urban Planning Plan of Murcia (PGOU), considering that it has been proven “unreal, oversized”, as well as “ineffective” to “protect the cultural, landscape, historical and conservation values ​​of fertile soil, an invaluable asset and increasingly scarce in the world. world”.

Specifically, in the PGOU of Murcia, which was approved in 2001, a residential capacity of 990,000 inhabitants was estimated, despite the fact that it contained a demographic estimate for the municipality of about 502,000 by the horizon year of 2025. To this it must be added that all the modifications subsequently approved represent an increase of almost 400,000 inhabitants.

Huermur also pointed out that “justice has been annulling various urban developments throughout the municipality, both in the orchard and in the countryside”, for which he considered “absolutely necessary” a “complete and in-depth” review of the PGOU, “Which has been applied disastrously for 20 years.”

In the same vein, he proposed various measures on the heritage of the municipality, since the cultural legacy is found, in his opinion, “in a limit state of conservation After years of neglect and inaction by the Administration, it urgently needs real and effective measures to enhance its value as a tourist resource and for the creation of wealth and employment, “the entity stressed.

Among the proposed measures is the stoppage of pipelines and zero destruction of irrigation ditches and channels in the Murcia garden, carrying out the sanction of those carried out, and the restoration of the legality and the channels of the orchard to its previous state.

Likewise, he requested the improvement and promotion of public transport; a “viable and realistic” solution for orchard and small farmers regarding agricultural pruning; the recovery of the historical House of Antonete Gálvez and its surroundings and the adaptation and free opening to the public of the sections of the medieval city wall to the citizens.

He also opted for the review of the Old Prison project preventing further demolition and contemplating the preservation of its walls as a historical and prison building; the review of the City Council’s relations with the Board of Landowners and the reforestation and adaptation of the patrimonial, landscape and natural heritage of the Malecón botanical garden.

One of the main ‘workhorses’ for the next few years will be, as Huermur pointed out, “the approval of all the special plans for the management of cultural heritage pending and kept in a drawer for years by the previous municipal government, well because no they interested, well because they are annoying for certain interests ». Some special plans, he added, “of which the Monteagudo Historical Site, the San Esteban deposit and many other assets of the municipality lacks today.”

Therefore, the measures proposed by Huermur are aimed at changing the “failed management and planning model implemented in the last two decades” in the municipality, for “another more sustainable, respectful with the environment, that respects and protects the cultural legacy that treasures the garden and that faces the worrying threats of climate change that are already beginning to be noticed ». Finally, he thanked the mayor and the rest of the councilors of the new government team for their willingness and willingness to listen and receive the proposals from the conservation entity.

Municipal Service of Huerta and Cultural Heritage



During the meeting with Serrano, Huermur placed special emphasis on the need to create, within the framework of the City Council’s administrative structure, a “true” Municipal Service of Huerta and Cultural Heritage, “something totally non-existent today.”

Thus, he proposed raising the current rank of the Huerta Office to municipal service to provide it with an organic and budgetary structure, as well as sufficient personnel, in order to carry out the tasks that are proper to it, defend the interests of the orchard and promote their conservation.