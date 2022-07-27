The Association for the Conservation of the Heritage of the Huerta de Murcia (Huermur) “achieved” the definitive cultural protection of an important set of mills and ditches located in the districts of Barriomar, Era Alta and Rincón de Seca, next to the Segura River to the west from the city of Murcia. Huermur requested in 2020 from the Ministry of Culture of the Region of Murcia the protection as well cataloged by “cultural relevance” of the Camino Hondo mill complex, and the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage decided to grant heritage protection to these assets, given “the high historical, ethnological, technical, industrial and archaeological values ​​of this enclave,” according to the association in a statement.

The cultural protection achieved by Huermur within the «PatrimurSOS Plan» of the conservation entity, includes the Comino or Rocafull Pepper Mill, the remains of the Cascales or Riquelme Mill, a tower, El Riacho de la Morda or Reguerón, the Acequia del Batán or Alcatel and the Acequia Almohajar. Thus, as Huermur pointed out, definitive protection under Law 4/2007 on Cultural Heritage was “achieved” for “an important heritage complex in the Murcian orchard formed by a six-stone mill, the remains of another historic mill, the swamps of both, and an extension of more than two kilometers of ditches and channels of the ancient traditional irrigation network, with its associated landscape and vegetation».

Huermur points out that it is a mill complex of “extreme interest” since in a “relatively small” space there have been two mills since the 18th century, originally flour mills, and already in the 19th century dedicated to grinding paprika and spices. . Each one of them was fed by a different water source, the mill called Comino was moved by the waters of the old Riacho de la Morda also known in the area as Reguerón; while the Cascales mill, old in Riquelme, was fed by the excess water from the ditches of Batán (Alcatel) and Almohajar. Possibly both mills were electrified at the beginning of the 20th century. For its part, the paprika mill known as Comino, is the largest pepper mill found in the Murcia orchard.

The conservationist group highlights “the uniqueness of this heritage”, since in the Census of Cultural Assets of the Region no mill complex located in the Murcia orchard operated by “dead” water, according to the definition of article 7 of the Ordinances and Customs of the Garden of Murcia, so that the complex protected at the request of Huermur would be the first to obtain “due” protection under the cultural heritage regulations.

The president of Huermur, Sergio Pacheco, spoke in the same vein, noting that: «After months of processing, this cultural legacy of our orchard has been legally protected and its high historical and cultural values ​​are officially recognized. Now what it touches is to urge that it be duly recovered and valued as a hallmark of the Murcian men and women, and as a sign of the cultural legacy that our territory still treasures.

Finally, the resolution issued by Culture points out “the interest as a milestone in the urban and natural environment of this heritage, as well as its cultural landscape.” Adding that “despite the degradation of the natural environment where it is located, due to the abandonment and poor maintenance of cleanliness in the area, both at the intersection of the Almohajar irrigation canal with the Batán irrigation canal and the Riacho de la Morda, also called del Reguerón (former bed of the Guadalentín), enjoy great landscape interest, being an area worth recovering». In addition, it is noted that it coincides with one of the oldest paths in the Murcian orchard, such as the Camino Hondo, to which is added the archaeological interest of the area, in addition to the scenic interest of the ditches and waterways that surround it. .