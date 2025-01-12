The Canadian Emerita Resources confirms its commitment to the mining sector of Huelva after having achieved a gold recovery of 64.3% for the La Romanera deposit, between the Huelva towns of Paymogo and Puebla de Guzmán, during the development of the metallurgical testing program to search for base and precious metals in its Iberian Belt West project.

The exploitation of ‘La Romanera’, La Infanta and El Cura (all three belong to the IBW project) has completed “more than 90,000 meters of diamond drilling with 16 simultaneous drilling machines” in an area that covers more than 1,500 hectares that contain different materials such as gold, silver, copper and zinc.

The La Romanera and El Cura deposits are unique in the Iberian pyrite belt as they have significantly high gold values ​​and it has been a key objective of Emerita’s technical team to develop a process that maximizes gold recoveries, the company has reported. in a statement.

“Mineral resources support the mining enterprise, which entails the design and construction of the mine and its industrial complex.” This project represents “modern and sustainable mining of the 21st century, c“with a great qualified team, contributing to the social and economic development of the Andévalo region.”

A two-stage process with “excellent” recoveries

The first of them is called conventional flotation and consists of a process to produce zinc, lead and copper. For its part, the second, The post-flotation process is a pyrometallurgical system applied to the residual material after flotation, followed by a leaching process to recover the remaining gold, silver, copper and zinc.

Emerita workers in the surveys in La Romanera

This second phase “has demonstrated a particularly positive impact on the estimated total gold recoveries for the La Romanera mineralization,” have pointed out. The test was carried out in collaboration with Wardell Armstrong International in the United Kingdom and with Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. of Quebec, Canada on a high-grade gold sample from the La Romanera deposit.

Based on the results of said test, a total gold recovery of 64.3% has been estimated for the entire La Romanera deposit.

The company expects this estimated recovery value to represent the lower limit of what postflotation could achieve.

Post-flotation recovery test results will be included in mineral resource estimates and in future economic analyses, and will form part of the fine-tuning of the plant design and the analysis of the expected trade-off study.

Sustainable mining

The IBW project is today “an example of sustainable mining, which goes beyond the extractive activity itself, highlighting aspects such as economic development, environmental protection, respect for surrounding communities, safety and efficiency in the use of economic resources, which also in Huelva involves the creation of around 250 jobs in its exploration phase, which is why constant interaction with the Government is very important.

On the other hand, the director of Omnium Global Sustainability, Juan Luis Pozo, has indicated that the exploitation of the three deposits has “the potential to be an international reference in sustainable mining”.

Until now, the Canadian company has invested almost 20 million euros with “own funds” and has highlighted the success of the project, which has also generated 600 jobs among the local population.