What will a human being of the next millennium think when a manufactured plastic is found in 2021? A bottle will then be a fossil and an atmosphere full of carbon that will not disappear for hundreds of years will become the legacy that the current inhabitants of the planet will leave to their descendants. Starting from this idea, the scientist and literature professor David Farrier travels back in time to explore in his new book, ‘Huellas’ (Criticism), the world that the next generations will receive.

“If the humans of the future look at the plastic they will find in the oceans, they will probably think that the Earth did not matter to us”explains Farrier. However, ‘Huellas’ is not a catastrophic work, but a text that invites the reader to reflect on their own habits.

“It is never too late to try to stop global warming,” says the professor at the University of Edinburgh. “We are writing history at the moment and it may be different. We can tell our children and grandchildren that we do want to leave them a livable world, “he adds.

David Farrier asks his contemporaries to change the perception of time. “We have been trained to live in a society that only thinks about the immediate future and, in particular, about consumption. The great challenge is to adopt an intergenerational perspective and think that the world is a gift that we give to our descendants», He points out. “And specifically, we need to get rid of fossil fuels and change the way we get energy,” he recalls.

David Farrier.

Among all the evils that the coronavirus pandemic has brought, the writer finds an opportunity for hope. “Covid-19 is being terrible, but it has shown us that we are capable of responding to a global emergency. We have worked individually and collectively to change the course of events and that should make us see that if it has been achieved with the virus, it can also be achieved against climate change.