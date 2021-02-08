In the summer, Bruno Hübner’s retirement as sports director is on the agenda at Eintracht Frankfurt. a possible favorite to succeed him is apparently Gelson Fernandes, but there are several candidates.
Ten years is a long time, in the football business and in one and the same position at a single club it is even half an eternity. Bruno Hübner will reach this milestone at the end of May: In 2011 he took up the position of sports director for Eintracht Frankfurt, but will be leaving this position next summer. He is to remain with the association in an advisory role.
So there is a large and important gap to be filled. Especially with the current fourth in the Bundesliga, this transition should run as smoothly, smoothly and naturally competently as possible – the club obviously does not want to allow itself to stutter or even step backwards.
According to picture there are currently various candidates for the Huebner successor. Apparently a potential favorite: Gelson Fernandes. The now 34-year-old played for the SGE between 2017 and 2020 and was in 81 competitive games during this time. At the moment he is at the Club World Cup in Qatar for FIFA, and he also works as a TV expert for Swiss television. Its advantages are obvious: not only does he have a bachelor’s degree in sports management, but he speaks seven languages. He should still be very popular in the club.
His future goal of running an association could thus find the first steps. The tabloid puts the probability that he will be the new sports director at Hessen at a full 75 percent.
Sebastian Zelichowski is also said to be a promising candidate. He has been working as the club’s chief analyst since 2016, and is also a confidante of sports director Fredi Bobic. His work of taking the scouting department to a new level internally will speak for him and his future. He is supposed to take part in the DFB and DFL course “Management in Professional Football”, so he would also have acquired initial knowledge in this area.
So it currently seems likely – at least from the (so far) known successor candidates – that the choice between Fernandes or Zelichowski should fall. However, there should be other aspirants: For example Pirmin Schwegler (five years SGE), who is currently working as a scout for FC Bayern. He too can get the picture Like Fernandes, he also has a degree in management.
Rouven Schröder, released as sports director at Mainz 05 in December, is also named, as is Marco Neppe, head of scouting at Munich. But the two are more likely to be given outsider opportunities.