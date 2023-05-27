Huethe popular puzzle platformer from Fiddlesticks Games, is free on Steam for a limited period of time. You have until 19:00 Italian on June 8, 2023 to redeem it, once done it will be added to the library and will be yours forever.

Find the Hue Steam page at this address. Just click on “Add to Account” and you’re done.

Hue is an award-winning and vibrant puzzle platform game, in which the player can change the world by changing its background color while searching for the protagonist’s missing mother, exploring a dangerous gray land. By matching the color of the obstacles with that of the background, for example, the first ones will disappear, creating ever new and exciting puzzles, full of danger and mystery.

Considering that the game is completely free there is really no reason not to add it to your collection, so enjoy it while you can, as mentioned above it will only be free until June 8th or “stocks last”according to what is reported on the Valve store.

Staying on the subject, even the strategic Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War is free on Steam for a limited period of time.