hudson madsen, Hollywood actor’s son Michael Madsen, was found dead on the island of Oahu (Hawaii), according to The Sun tabloid on Monday, January 24. The body of the 26-year-old has a gunshot wound. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact date of death.

“I can confirm that Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu,” said a spokesman for the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Department.

Who was Hudson Madsen?

Born May 20, 1995, Hudson Lee Madsen was one of five children born to the actors. Michael Madsen and DeAnna Madsen. Despite his parents’ relationship with Hollywood, the young man stayed away from show business.

According to his Facebook profile, he served in the US Army in Afghanistan. Upon his return she moved with his wife, Carlie, to Wahiawa, Hawaii.

After the news of his death, a source assured The Sun that his mother, DeAnna Madsen -actress in The Price of Air-, traveled immediately to see her son. Meanwhile, Michael Madsen’s spokesman declined to comment.

Hudson Madsen and his wife Carlie. Michael Madsen with all his children. Photo: Michael Madsen/Instagram

Godson of Quentin Tarantino

Hudson Madsen’s father, Michael Madsen, appointed the acclaimed film director Quentin Tarantino as his son’s godfather, with whom he worked on cult films such as Reservoir Dogs (1992), Kill Bill: volume 1 and 2 (2003 – 2004), The hateful eight (2015) and the most recent Once upon a time in Hollywood (2019).