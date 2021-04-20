Dubai (Union)

The global “Huda Beauty” company, which specializes in cosmetic products, donated one million dirhams to the “100 million meals” campaign, the largest in the region, to feed food in 30 Arab, Asian and African countries throughout the month of Ramadan. A million dirhams can provide the basic components for preparing one million meals and distributing them as part of the “100 million meals campaign” in the lower-income communities with low purchasing power, within the thirty countries covered by the campaign, in order to provide food support to those who deserve it in those communities throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

In order to achieve the goals of the “100 Million Meals” campaign organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, it cooperates with the World Food Program, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the regional network of food banks and a group of charitable and humanitarian institutions to reach millions of individuals and families in their whereabouts. . “The past year witnessed a lot of suffering around the world, and we are honored to contribute to the 100 million meals campaign based on the core values ​​of Ramadan and in support of our global community,” said Hoda Kattan, founder and chairman of Huda Beauty.

Huda Beauty started from a cosmetic blog that was established in 2010, to launch a series of cosmetics in 2013, and became a global company specializing in cosmetics and related products, until it offered more than 140 unique products through its digital platforms and in many international stores specialized in materials Cosmetic. The company also announced the creation of new product lines in the area of ​​skin care and perfumery.