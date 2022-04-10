TV presenter Luciano Huck said his candidate this year is former Rio Grande do Sul governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB). “My candidate is in this room,” he said during a panel at the Brazil Conference, referring to Leite. The presenter also stated that he hopes that the pre-candidate for the presidency will escape the “snap” of not focusing on discussing his government program during the election campaign. “This bothers me a little in the electoral debate this year, which is just debating political agreements. We do not discuss program, agenda,” he said.

Huck also stated that Brazil has lost the ability to lead any international conversation. “We were a reference for art, a reference for so many things and today we are not a reference for anything”, he lamented. Afterwards, he said that he hopes that the country will become “the greatest green power on the planet”.

basic income

The debate at the Brazil Conference aimed to discuss ways to combat poverty. Panelists said that instituting a universal basic income program would be an important tool to overcome inequality. Father Julio Lancelotti defended that such an initiative be adopted in a staggered way, prioritizing the most vulnerable groups. “Basic income is money in your pocket, it’s a guarantee, it’s autonomy, it’s life with freedom,” he said.

Rio de Janeiro Secretary of Education Renan Ferreirinha said that the adoption of a universal basic income program is “feasible”.

The president of the NGO G10 Favelas, Gilson Rodrigues, opined that in order to reduce inequality “it is also necessary to create opportunities for entrepreneurship.”

Event

The Brazil Conference will hold this Sunday, from 11:45 am, hearings with presidential candidates Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB) and João Doria (PSDB). Also appointed as a candidate for the Planalto, Eduardo Leite (PSDB) participates in a debate on the economy.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

