The presenter Luciano Huck spoke again in the tone of a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic during two hours of Live with bankers, businessmen and economists this Sunday, 27th. He, who withdrew from the electoral game to replace Fausto Silva on Sundays in the programming of the TV Globo defended the importance of other potential candidates for the 2022 elections giving up the dispute in favor of building a third way in Brazil.

“My exit will open up space. We will have to arrive in just one… Power at any price does not work, the ego… We have to give up the candidacy for the sake of the election, have a third way”, said Huck, during a live, promoted this Sunday by the Parlatório, a non profit organization.

Without wanting to “so-and-so” the discussion, that is, to point out the culprits, Huck stated that he “would really like a government different from the one there”, which preaches “collision”. He warned, however, that it will be difficult to reach perfection, but that the search has to be for the union of as many sides as possible, going from the centre-left to the centre-right.

“It won’t have perfection. Perfection won’t be able to vote next year. We need a government capable of repairing the damage of the last few years and that we are living in now,” said Huck.

For Huck, Brazil has no agenda and “shoots anywhere”. He reinforced, on several occasions, the importance that the defense and respect for democracy will have in the 2022 elections. In his view, democracy “is at risk in Brazil”, with one of the powers acting in a “very controversial and very little” way. productive”, in reference to the government of Jair Bolsonaro, but without mentioning him. For him, disinformation became a “way of governing”, which he classified as “very dangerous”.

“Before January 2023, between October and November 2022 we will have a very important discussion regarding the defense of democracy, our greatest asset in recent decades. It will be a fight between those who are in favor of democracy and those who are not”.

In criticizing the extremes, Huck stated that the country needs “popular” rather than “populist” projects. For him, the third way to be successful has to connect with the streets, with Brazilians, and that it is necessary to end the “inequality of opportunities” that separates rich and poor in the country.

Asked about current issues under discussion in the Bolsonaro government, the presenter said he was in favor of the privatization of Eletrobras and the tax reform. In the first, however, he criticized the appearance of “tortoises” – excerpts that were foreign to the content of the original proposal. In the second, he said that it is necessary to “tax laziness”, in a reference to the collection of taxes from the owners of fortunes and inheritances, which, in his view, do not produce wealth for the country.

In addition to the presidential elections, Huck drew attention to the need for the formation of good leaders in the states and the strengthening of the “ethical batten” in the Senate and Chamber of Deputies. “Were it not for the governors and mayors, we would be even more crippled in the pandemic.”

Organized by Parlatório, Live had participants such as former presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Michel Temer; bankers such as the president of Credit Suisse in Brazil, José Olympio, and of UBS, Sylvia Coutinho; former ministers Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Luiz Fernando Furlan, as well as businessmen such as Chaim Zaher, Jorge Gerdau, among others.

