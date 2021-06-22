The presenter Luciano Huck was immunized with the 1st dose of the vaccine against covid-19 this Tuesday (22.Jun.2021) at a health center in the south of Rio de Janeiro. As reported during live broadcast, the corresponding dose is from the pharmaceutical Pfizer. Huck is 49 years old and has no comorbidities.

Huck did a live stream on his Instagram profile talking about the pride of being immunized. “The mince was a feeling of hope”, said the presenter. “This shows the strength of the SUS. Proud to be Brazilian”, completed.

Here is the full text (0min40s):

Wearing a mask, the presenter waited his turn respecting the queue. He revealed to the program conversation with bial on June 16, who will replace Fausto Silva on Sunday afternoons at Globe. As a result, he is prevented from launching a candidacy for the presidency of Brazil.

“I think it’s good for me to make the photograph very clear and be as frank and as sincere as possible: I’ve never launched myself as a candidate for anything, I wouldn’t be withdrawing anything because I’ve never launched.”, said Huck.

continue reading