TV presenter and businessman Luciano Huck spoke this Thursday, 17, about an excerpt from the interview given to Pedro Bial, from TV Globo, in which he hinted that he would repeat in 2022 the blank vote he said he had given in 2018. He clarified that it would repeat the blank vote if the 2018 election were today, not that it would repeat the vote in next year’s presidential race.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

The post Huck clarifies talks about blank votes first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.

