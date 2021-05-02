Ceramic is a premium high-tech material that has been used in the Hublot collections since 2005. It is also a symbol of innovation for the watchmaking company that has pioneered the production of ceramics, with a wide range of colors (black, white, dark blue, light pink and light blue) in addition to a global precedent patented in 2018: bright red ceramic. This material is super soft to the touch, comfortable and perfectly adapted to the skin.

The Spirit of Big Bang Ceramic Beige design harmonizes the beige-gray alligator leather strap on a white rubber layer, the sand-colored dial, polished with a sunlight pattern, and the bezel in either 18 ct King Gold or titanium Polished, set with 50 diamonds. The beige color accentuates the iconic barrel shape and highlights the smoothness of the style with a velvety ceramic touch.

With its urban and contemporary look, which is both daring and simple, the Spirit of Big Bang Ceramic Beige watch emphasizes its classic character and the adaptability of it to any style. They fit all outfits and occasions, from the office to the runway, from the sea to the mountain. Whether you’re looking formal or sporty, this 39mm watch will decorate your wrist with elegance, and the 50 hour power reserve is like an invitation to forget to pack it for an entire weekend.

Founded in Switzerland in the year 1980, Hublot is recognized by its creativity that began with a very innovative mixture of gold and rubber. This “art of fusion” stems from the imagination of its visual boss, Jean-Claude Bever, and has been the CEO, Ricardo Guadalupe, has propelled it forward since 2012.

The launch of the iconic, multi-award-winning Big Bang model in 2005 paved the way for pioneering new groups (Classic Fusion and Spirit of Big Bang), with complexities ranging from simple to extremely complex, establishing the identity of the Swiss watchmaking industry and within its impressive growth.

Hublot is fully committed to creating a high-end watch brand with a rich future: a future fused with the major events of our time (the FIFA World Cup ™, Champions League, European League and Ferrari) and the best ambassadors of our time (Kylian Mbappe, Usain Bolt, and Pele).

