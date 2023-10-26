Hubert Bodhert did not have a dream experience on the Independiente Santa Fe bench, It came out in a turbulent manner and generated some controversy due to a possible bad relationship he had with the Bogotá team’s footballers.

The Cartagena coach was in charge of Independiente Santa Fe for 20 games: won seven, drew six and lost seven games, numbers that left a return of 45%.

However, poor results were not the main reasons that left the 51-year-old strategist without a job. For a few weeks there has been speculation that there was not a good relationship with the players within the club.

Furthermore, Hubert Bodert did not manage to have the same performance that he achieved at Alianza Petrolera and after four months he was dismissed by the president of the institution, Eduardo Méndez, and the board of directors.

New job opportunity for Hubert Bodhert

Although his experience in Santa Fe was bitter and stormy, football could smile on the Cartagena native and would give him revenge very soon, because It would be in the portfolio of an institution that is looking for a DT after the resignation of the manager.

According to the journalist Francisco Vélez, Bodhert He is a strong candidate to join Atlético Bucaramanga, team that showed Alexis Márquez the exit door for not even reaching 40 percent performance and in which Jorge Ramoa serves as the coach in charge.

Bodhert has earned recognition after managing effectively modest payrolls, as he himself said during his time in Bogotá, as happened with Alianza Petrolera, where He left the possible qualification for the Copa Sudamericana very much on track.

The Dt Hubert Bodher and the Venezuelan Francesco Stifano in the crosshairs of the @ABucaramanga. Definition hours are coming for the leopard bank by 2024. — Francisco J. Velez (@Pachovelez10) October 25, 2023

That could work in his favor, although he is not alone: ​​the Venezuelan Francesco Stifano, a 44-year-old Venezuelan who boasts four titles in his country. Today he is in Zamora, but he could spring a surprise on the leopard bench.

Bodhert sends a dart to Independiente Santa Fe

After leaving Bogotá, the coach from Cartagena traveled to his city and from there decided to break the silence after leaving the technical direction of Santa Fe. In statements to the portal primertiempo.co, from the capital of Bolívar, Bodhert defended his work in Bogotá and hinted that there were internal problems.

“Since we arrived, from date 1 to 16, We always had the team between the eight of us, we didn’t know what it was like to be ninth or tenth, and that is what needs to be done in this. Things did not happen, the decisions are respected and we assumed the decisions with great maturity,” said Bodhert.

Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

The Cartagena native hinted that the problems in Santa Fe go beyond his departure, without delving into details.

“The team has underlying problems, that will always fall on the coach, but, simply, time will tell what is happening and where the reason for all this is,” said Bodhert.

At this moment, Independiente Santa Fe is eliminated from the semi-final quadrangles of the Colombian League, after the defeats against Millonarios, in the capital classic, and against Deportes Tolima in Ibagué.

