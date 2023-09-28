Hubert Bodhert spoke and the Santa Fe fans even hit him with the bucket

Santa Fe tied 0-0 with Pereira in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Colombia Cup, for DT, Hubert Bodhert, was once again the center of criticism.

The coach spoke again and the fans, the followers of the Bogota team, criticized him.

So bad?

“I believe that Pereira is not an easy team, that it has a complex structure in its defensive phase, which forced us to make mistakes in some situations, but our insistence was so great that we ended up generating to open the scoring; We had to open the scoring for them to come out a little more, but we were not effective,” said the strategist.

And I add: “The team did well, I liked the team and the series is open. In Pereira we also have to do a job and for them to be much more proactive.”

For him, his group played well and he indicated that he liked what the players did on the field.

“I liked the work the boys did, I think they gave a good presentation and I am happy with what they did. Some inaccuracies will appear there, but it is normal. “I liked what I saw today,” she said.

The criticism did not wait and the fans ended it on the networks.

The problem of .@HubertBodhert is that he perceives himself as Pep Guardiola, I can’t find another explanation for his lack of self-criticism. — Victor Amaya 🇨🇴🇫🇷 (@Victor_Amaya_Ad) September 28, 2023