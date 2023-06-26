Santa Fe He ends his present without a proper coach. After the departure of Harold Rivera on May 12 and the appointment of Gerardo Bedoya as manager, the team has finally chosen: Hubert Bodhert.

Since the last week it was known that Bodhert would take over as coach, only his arrival in the capital was missing to be presented.

This Sunday, Santa Fe made official the hiring of the coach who take the reins of the lion.

President Eduardo Mendez made the coach’s presentation. “We are calm because we started a process in which we gave our trust to Professor Bodhert. We believe in him, we trust him. We talked until the contract with Alianza ended. To the fans who asked a man who I would like this house, they have not remembered that the professor was at the Cóndor when he was a subsidiary of ours. We believe in him and in the two days of talk he has shown us his capacity and we are talking about what is required. We do not bring players to bring but the that the coach requests. He has spoken with Gerardo Bedoya who will lead on Wednesday and the teacher will be next to him”.

Bodhert’s words

Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Together with Bodhert will be Iván Champeta Velásquez and Luis Montaño as assistants and Rafael Rivera as physical trainer.

“I’m happy to be here. With my faith intact and the desire to do things right. The work will pay off,” said the coach.

“Santa Fe has a competitive roster that can give the desired results. We look at names. The idea is for other players to arrive. We are going to give them balance and ideas in the game: inside, forward, winger and winger on the right“, he added.

“I like Enamorado, he can help a lot in the project. It is already the situation of the president who makes the efforts…”.

“It is a club of hierarchy, I see guarantees for what I want, which is a title, we have to start working on it and in the end we will see what we are made for”.

“He has tried to be purposeful, capture his game, we are going to give continuity to them and little by little conceptual issues that we want to begin with, elaboration. There is a payroll to fight important things.”

“My teams must be seasoned, they like the game and be purposeful. With demand and commitment. They will see me on the line with fever.”

Anthony Silva arrives

Lionel Messi and Anthony Silva

Méndez announced that he arrives as a goalkeeper Anthony Silva, from Paraguay, 39 years old. In addition, there are agreements with other players, two or three more. He added that they are close to signing the continuity of Marlon Torres.



As for Mantilla, he said that she is the “pretty girlfriend”, with flirtations but nothing concrete. About Enamorado, there is a family issue that must be resolved.

The new DT will not lead the team in this Wednesday’s game in the Copa Sudamericana against Goias. Bedoya will be in charge in this match.

Bodhert is 51 years old and has had experience as manager at Expreso Rojo, Real Cartagena, Llaneros, Jaguares, Once Caldas, Águilas and Alianza Petrolera, his last team.

With Real Cartagena he won a promotion tournament in 2008.

