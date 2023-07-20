Santa Fe achieved a long-suffering victory against Jaguares this Wednesday 1-0 at the El Campín stadium, on date 1 of the League.

The cardinal team presented several of its reinforcements, but had a lot of difficulties to win this match.

Only at the end, with a shot from Hugo Rodallega, did he manage to keep the three points.

Bodhert reactions

In a press conference after the game, the cardinal coach gave statements and analyzed the performance of his team.

Analysis: “There were good feelings. The team always tried. I’m left with the attitude of the group, the desire to seek the result. I told them, whenever there are good vibes, these situations often happen. Today we lay the first stone to create a fortress, a great team. And it will always be good to correct after victory”.

Payroll: “We have taken shelter at the base. IF we look, today the only ones who entered were the two front-line midfielders. Those who arrived have little time to work. We are going to strengthen the idea.”

First time: “We planned with positioning, they were going to close spaces for us. It was difficult for us to break the line of inside passes, we used a lot of play on the wings. In the second we clarified more. Jaguares came for nil, but in the end we were given the victory.”

Second time: “We had devices at the beginning, positioning with variations. In the second, with two forwards, with Marrugo in the front line, we gave space in the middle. It’s natural because there are players with little training. But we knew that on an individual level we could achieve the result”.

