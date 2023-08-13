Santa Fe tied this Saturday against Equidad 1-1 in a match on date 5 of the League played at the El Campín stadium.

Technician reactions

At the end of the match the cardinal coach, Hubert Bodhertanalyzed the performance of his team and the result.

Analysis: “We did not have a good performance at the beginning of the game, with inaccuracy in the midfield, and La Equidad has an accumulated process, it performed better in possession, although they did not generate as much for us. With Londoño we found partnerships and it was a team that generated 4 or 5 options. We weren’t great brewers.”

Medium distance from La Equidad: “Our short rejection worries me. We allowed and gave rejections that we knew could happen. We are looking for regularity in the 90 minutes, we are not dominant yet. I feel that the team is growing and we are going to have mistakes that must be corrected, but here we go “.

Idea: “What we want is for the team to recover with intensity and continue like this, managing the times. After the goal there was eagerness but we generated options not to draw. We lacked efficiency. Soccer sometimes has bitter weeks, and today we are having to take the bitter”.

Forcefulness: “We lacked efficiency, we had a ball from Viáfara’s wing that Hugo usually puts in and the goalkeeper takes it out. There will be games with more goals. We work well and we are going to get regular.”

Defensive: “We didn’t plan a game to be defensive. We always had only one brand midfielder. If you don’t interpret well you have to defend. If the interpreters don’t work, situations like this happen.”

Cali in Cup: “Security, I feel safe, I believe in my group and we are going through this phase. We hope to continue forward, if we will have variants that give a new face to what we want.”

