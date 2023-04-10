Monday, April 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hubert Bodhert broke down: the reason that made him cry in the match against Santa Fe

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Hubert Bodhert broke down: the reason that made him cry in the match against Santa Fe


close

Hubert Bodhert

Hubert Bodhert breaks down in tears.

Photo:

Win Sports Screenshots

Hubert Bodhert breaks down in tears.

The coach could not hold back the tears. The video of the moment: a network support center.

Alianza Petrolera had a dream first half against Independiente Santa Fe and in 45 minutes they thrashed the Bogota team. Precisely, in the midst of the three goals that Petrolera conceded to Santa Fe, an uncontrollable emotion came to the surface: that of Hubert Bodhert, the coach of the Santander team, who he broke down in tears after the first goal of his coaches.

Now, with his image being discussed on the Internet, he met the real reason behind the tears.

See also  Millionaires and Santa Fe: how long has it been since they were first and second in the League?

The reason for Bodhert’s loud crying

Hubert Bodhert, DT of Once Caldas.

Photo:

John Jairo Bonilla/CEET

When Alianza Petrolera went ahead on the scoreboard, the coach Hubert Bodhert did not hold back his tearsbut it was not because of the goal scored by Pablo Bueno, but because his tears were dedicated to someone special in heaven.

In celebration of their addresses, Bodhert was broken by the death of a niece of hisbeing that the reason why the Alianza Petrolera technician cried in front of the television cameras.

(Also: “Shakira gave orders”: striking relationship of Piqué’s children with Clara Chía).

More news

SPORTS
*With Soccer

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Hubert #Bodhert #broke #reason #cry #match #Santa

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Dalai Lama asks boy to suck his tongue and the internet revolts

Dalai Lama asks boy to suck his tongue and the internet revolts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result