Hubert Bodhert broke down: the reason that made him cry in the match against Santa Fe

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Hubert Bodhert breaks down in tears.
Win Sports Screenshots
Hubert Bodhert breaks down in tears.
The coach could not hold back the tears. The video of the moment: a network support center.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Alianza Petrolera had a dream first half against Independiente Santa Fe and in 45 minutes they thrashed the Bogota team. Precisely, in the midst of the three goals that Petrolera conceded to Santa Fe, an uncontrollable emotion came to the surface: that of Hubert Bodhert, the coach of the Santander team, who he broke down in tears after the first goal of his coaches.
Now, with his image being discussed on the Internet, he met the real reason behind the tears.
The reason for Bodhert’s loud crying
When Alianza Petrolera went ahead on the scoreboard, the coach Hubert Bodhert did not hold back his tearsbut it was not because of the goal scored by Pablo Bueno, but because his tears were dedicated to someone special in heaven.
In celebration of their addresses, Bodhert was broken by the death of a niece of hisbeing that the reason why the Alianza Petrolera technician cried in front of the television cameras.
(Also: “Shakira gave orders”: striking relationship of Piqué’s children with Clara Chía).
More news
SPORTS
*With Soccer
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Hubert #Bodhert #broke #reason #cry #match #Santa
Leave a Reply