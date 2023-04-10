Hubert Bodhert broke down: the reason that made him cry in the match against Santa Fe

Alianza Petrolera had a dream first half against Independiente Santa Fe and in 45 minutes they thrashed the Bogota team. Precisely, in the midst of the three goals that Petrolera conceded to Santa Fe, an uncontrollable emotion came to the surface: that of Hubert Bodhert, the coach of the Santander team, who he broke down in tears after the first goal of his coaches.



Now, with his image being discussed on the Internet, he met the real reason behind the tears.

The reason for Bodhert’s loud crying

Hubert Bodhert, DT of Once Caldas. Photo: John Jairo Bonilla/CEET

When Alianza Petrolera went ahead on the scoreboard, the coach Hubert Bodhert did not hold back his tearsbut it was not because of the goal scored by Pablo Bueno, but because his tears were dedicated to someone special in heaven.

In celebration of their addresses, Bodhert was broken by the death of a niece of hisbeing that the reason why the Alianza Petrolera technician cried in front of the television cameras.

(Also: “Shakira gave orders”: striking relationship of Piqué’s children with Clara Chía).

More news

SPORTS

*With Soccer