Hubert Bodhert blames the Santa Fe players for the defeat against América

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Hubert Bodhert and Santa Fe
Santa Fe and Sergio Acero Yate. TIME
Hubert Bodhert and Santa Fe
The coach says he can’t do anything off the bench if he misses a set ball.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
The América de Cali footballers ratified the support they had given to coach Lucas González off the field. The scarlet team defeated Independiente Santa Fe 2-0 in the game that, if they lost, would be the young coach’s last game in charge of the team
Adrián Ramos, the same person who 24 hours earlier had led the message of support for González at a press conference at the Cascajal sports venue, was the one who scored, at minute 28, after a still ball, the first goal that made the team breathe . Then, Andrés Sarmiento scored the final 2-0.
On the other side, Hubert Bodhert was not very happy. In fact, at a press conference, he blamed the Santa Fe players for the defeat.
Bodhert ‘drops the bundle’
After the game, in which little was found, the Santa Fe coach, Hubert Bodhert, blamed the players for the defeat.
“It was a game that was defined in the still ball, and we were very bad. Then we ended up very disoriented, the performance of some of the guys was not the best and our match was not good. Maybe if we were effective on set balls, we wouldn’t take this result with us,” he said.
“I don’t blame myself for coming to look for the game. America beats me on set ball. Any bullshit they threw at me in the area was a problem. Before that it is difficult for me from the bank”, he concluded.
SPORTS
More news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Hubert #Bodhert #blames #Santa #players #defeat #América
Leave a Reply