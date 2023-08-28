Monday, August 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hubert Bodhert blames the Santa Fe players for the defeat against América

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Hubert Bodhert blames the Santa Fe players for the defeat against América

Close


Close

Hubert Bodhert and Santa Fe

Hubert Bodhert and Santa Fe

Photo:

Santa Fe and Sergio Acero Yate. TIME

Hubert Bodhert and Santa Fe

The coach says he can’t do anything off the bench if he misses a set ball.

The América de Cali footballers ratified the support they had given to coach Lucas González off the field. The scarlet team defeated Independiente Santa Fe 2-0 in the game that, if they lost, would be the young coach’s last game in charge of the team

See also  Cortuluá and Patriotas seal their fall to B: they will play second in 2023

Adrián Ramos, the same person who 24 hours earlier had led the message of support for González at a press conference at the Cascajal sports venue, was the one who scored, at minute 28, after a still ball, the first goal that made the team breathe . Then, Andrés Sarmiento scored the final 2-0.

On the other side, Hubert Bodhert was not very happy. In fact, at a press conference, he blamed the Santa Fe players for the defeat.

Bodhert ‘drops the bundle’

Hubert Bodhert
Photo:

Screenshot

After the game, in which little was found, the Santa Fe coach, Hubert Bodhert, blamed the players for the defeat.

“It was a game that was defined in the still ball, and we were very bad. Then we ended up very disoriented, the performance of some of the guys was not the best and our match was not good. Maybe if we were effective on set balls, we wouldn’t take this result with us,” he said.

“I don’t blame myself for coming to look for the game. America beats me on set ball. Any bullshit they threw at me in the area was a problem. Before that it is difficult for me from the bank”, he concluded.

See also  Colombia started with defeat in the Women's U-17 World Cup in India

SPORTS

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Hubert #Bodhert #blames #Santa #players #defeat #América

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A foreigner lived in Russia and called the strange habits of Russians

A foreigner lived in Russia and called the strange habits of Russians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result