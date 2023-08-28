Hubert Bodhert blames the Santa Fe players for the defeat against América

The América de Cali footballers ratified the support they had given to coach Lucas González off the field. The scarlet team defeated Independiente Santa Fe 2-0 in the game that, if they lost, would be the young coach’s last game in charge of the team

Adrián Ramos, the same person who 24 hours earlier had led the message of support for González at a press conference at the Cascajal sports venue, was the one who scored, at minute 28, after a still ball, the first goal that made the team breathe . Then, Andrés Sarmiento scored the final 2-0.

On the other side, Hubert Bodhert was not very happy. In fact, at a press conference, he blamed the Santa Fe players for the defeat.

Bodhert ‘drops the bundle’

After the game, in which little was found, the Santa Fe coach, Hubert Bodhert, blamed the players for the defeat.

“It was a game that was defined in the still ball, and we were very bad. Then we ended up very disoriented, the performance of some of the guys was not the best and our match was not good. Maybe if we were effective on set balls, we wouldn’t take this result with us,” he said.

“I don’t blame myself for coming to look for the game. America beats me on set ball. Any bullshit they threw at me in the area was a problem. Before that it is difficult for me from the bank”, he concluded.

