The Santa Fe coach Hubert Bodhert suffered its toughest defeat since joining the cardinal team, a humiliating 5-0 by Águilas Doradas leaves the team in critical condition, although still within eight.

Bodhert’s explanation

In a press conference the coach assumed responsibility, but stated that he remains firm and has faith in the classification.

Reflection: “We have to take the time to reflect, we are hurt and maybe the result won’t look good at all, but we are calm and we are going to analyze what needs to be analyzed.”

Your idea: “Many are not going to recognize anything good, but the team started dominating and we didn’t achieve anything. The rival was very effective.”

Office: “Just thank the fans who received me well. I focus on my responsibility, I accept what happened. When you don’t win there is a signal and that is what happens.”

Blur definition: “Now there is a long week left where there is room to be able to work, take measures from training, we come from a complex match and I believe that when we concede goals we feel them. We have to be calm, rest and take on this duel. We are going to evaluate what we are going to do do. This team has attitude and disposition. I trust this group. I have been brave in any situation, I have faith. We are going to seek what we deserve, which is classification.”

Hubby: “To the fans it is apologizing because it was not a good presentation, the first ones who suffer are us. I invite the fans to support this group to the death.”

Words by Hugo Rodallega

“We are the real ones responsible, it was lost, embarrassing, we felt bad, we tried to turn the page and with the awareness that it looked bad.”

“There is a lot of sadness in the dressing room, everyone sad and hurt, ashamed, but strong. I told them that we have to face this. We can’t blame anyone.”

“The fan can complain and say what he thinks. My words are careful because I have received a lot of affection. We have to face and assimilate this and offer an apology to them.”

