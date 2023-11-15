After his untimely departure from Santa Fe, in the middle of the season, the coach Hubert Bodhert He already has new equipment.

Bodhert is now taking over the Jaguares for the 2024 season, as the team announced this Wednesday afternoon.

“Jaguares FC confirms the hiring of coach Hubert Bodhert, who will take over as technical director, the coach from Cartagena will arrive accompanied by the assistant Luis Montaño and Rafael Riverawho will be the physical trainer,” says the club on its X account.

Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

Jaguares, who failed to qualify for the League semifinals. He will start 2024 with a noose around his neck in the relegation table. Bodhert’s goal will be to get him out of that red zone and fight for classification.

Jaguares FC confirms the hiring of coach Hubert Bodhert, who will take over as technical director, the coach from Cartagena will arrive accompanied by assistant Luis Montaño and Rafael Rivera, who will be the physical trainer. pic.twitter.com/dLw3155P4H — Jaguars of Córdoba (@JaguaresdeCord) November 15, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news