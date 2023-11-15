You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Hubert Bodhert:
The coach left the technical direction of Santa Fe this semester.
After his untimely departure from Santa Fe, in the middle of the season, the coach Hubert Bodhert He already has new equipment.
Bodhert is now taking over the Jaguares for the 2024 season, as the team announced this Wednesday afternoon.
“Jaguares FC confirms the hiring of coach Hubert Bodhert, who will take over as technical director, the coach from Cartagena will arrive accompanied by the assistant Luis Montaño and Rafael Riverawho will be the physical trainer,” says the club on its X account.
Jaguares, who failed to qualify for the League semifinals. He will start 2024 with a noose around his neck in the relegation table. Bodhert’s goal will be to get him out of that red zone and fight for classification.
Jaguares FC confirms the hiring of coach Hubert Bodhert, who will take over as technical director, the coach from Cartagena will arrive accompanied by assistant Luis Montaño and Rafael Rivera, who will be the physical trainer. pic.twitter.com/dLw3155P4H
— Jaguars of Córdoba (@JaguaresdeCord) November 15, 2023
