In the case of the anti-Semitic leaflet that is currently being dealt with by the Bavarian state government, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is pushing for clarification. “Regardless of who wrote and distributed this leaflet: It is really a terrible, inhuman piece of work,” said deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner on Monday in Berlin.

“From the Federal Chancellor’s point of view, everything must be clarified immediately and comprehensively, and it would then have to have political consequences.” When asked, Büchner did not comment on what consequences he might mean.

Special session of the coalition committee

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) had previously convened a special session of the coalition committee. Söder had called the free voters to the meeting for Tuesday morning, said Head of State Florian Herrmann (CSU) on Monday to the German Press Agency in Munich.

“We have taken note of the statement. But many questions remain unanswered. Only Hubert Aiwanger can answer this personally,” said Herrmann. “We expect this to happen in a timely manner. The allegations are too serious for a deputy prime minister to only comment in writing and leave crucial questions unanswered.” Aiwanger had to “declare himself personally and comprehensively” beyond the written statement. “It’s about Bavaria’s reputation.”

Söder has not commented since Saturday

Free voter boss Aiwanger (52) had written back on Saturday evening that he had written an anti-Semitic leaflet as a minor at school in the 1980s, which the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (SZ) had reported on. “I did not author the paper in question and I find its content disgusting and inhuman,” Aiwanger said in a statement.







At the same time, however, he admitted that “one or a few copies” were found in his school bag. Shortly thereafter, Aiwanger’s brother, who is one year older, admitted to having written the pamphlet: “I was really angry at the time because I had failed school.”

Söder, who urged Aiwanger to clarify things quickly on Saturday, has not commented on his statements since then.

Before the message from the State Chancellery on the special session, Vice President Karl Freller (CSU) had already said that Aiwanger’s explanations were not sufficient to clarify the incident. “This pamphlet is so unspeakable and disgusting that one can no longer speak of a stupid boy prank,” he said on Deutschlandfunk on Monday morning. Freller is also director of the Bavarian Memorials Foundation, which is responsible for the Flossenbürg and Dachau concentration camp memorials.

Charlotte Knobloch: The debate destroyed a lot of trust

The President of the Jewish Community in Munich and Upper Bavaria, Charlotte Knobloch, was horrified by the leaflet on Sunday. The tone of her voice reminds her of the worst hate speech of the Nazi era, said the former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany. “The debate of the last few days has destroyed a lot of trust that now has to be painstakingly restored.”







The state parliament opposition had recently massively increased the pressure on Söder. Greens, SPD and FDP demanded an immediate statement from him. Depending on this, they may want to decide on a possible request for a special session in the state parliament. The SPD was the first to advocate a special session, and considers Aiwanger’s resignation or dismissal to be inevitable.

“For us, a special session is further on the table. But first Markus Söder has to express himself – and soon,” said Green Party leader Katharina Schulze of the German Press Agency in Munich. FDP parliamentary group leader Martin Hagen also emphasized: “The ball is in the hands of the prime minister. He has to declare himself on Monday to the scandal surrounding his deputy. Depending on his reaction, we will decide whether to call a special meeting.”

The SPD was the first to speak out for a special session. The SPD parliamentary group leader had already voted unanimously for it, said parliamentary group leader Florian von Brunn. “The aim is to put the dismissal of Hubert Aiwanger on the agenda of the state parliament in order to draw the necessary conclusions – before even more damage is caused to Bavaria.” However, the FDP and Greens initially wanted to wait for Söder’s reaction. “Their votes are necessary,” says von Brunn. He therefore suggested that they short-circuit again on Monday.

A new state parliament will be elected in Bavaria on October 8th. The CSU had always stated that it wanted to continue the coalition with the Free Voters after the election. All surveys left almost no doubt that this will also be possible – with the free voters were at 11 to 14 percent. The CSU has governed the Free State since the 2018 election together with the Free Voters.