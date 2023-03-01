He Hubble Space Telescope of NASA continues to amaze the world, because despite the fact that it has been in space for more than 30 years, the quality with which it captures images of distant constellations continues to help astronomers discover more about the origin of the universe.

Hubble recently shared an amazing image in which a cluster of galaxies in the constellation Cetus is observed.

According to the information provided by the researchers of the hubble telescopethe image corresponds to a collection of elliptical and spiral galaxies surrounding a ccentral burial mound called SPT-CL J0019-2026, they appear stretched out in bright arcs, as if distorted by a gigantic magnifying glass.

Such cosmic curvature or twisting called gravitational lensing occurs when the powerful gravitational field of a massive object such as a cluster of galaxies distorts and magnifies the light from background objects.

The image was taken by Hubble as part of the activities of an ongoing project that seeks to explore gaps in systems research in massive galaxy clusters in the distant Universe.

This in the hope of identifying promising objects for further study in coordination with NASA’s Hubble and ESA, CSA, and the James Webb Space Telescope.