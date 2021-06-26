NASA has had a problem on its hands since June 13, when they found a memory problem in one of the computers on board the Hubble Space Telescope, which has since been out of operation.

The problem in question is located in the payload computer, and the team on Earth in charge of the telescope is working tirelessly to try to solve the problem.

They need to restore the computer to get the telescope to operate normally again. To do this, the team in charge of solving the problem would have initiated an investigation, in which they would have discovered that one of the memory modules was the one that caused it to stop working.

Thus, they trusted that once the module was replaced, the computer would work normally and the problem would be solved. After confirming the technical resolution, the team would restart all scientific instruments and could guarantee that the telescope would return to its normal functions.

The purpose of the payload computer is to control and coordinate the scientific instruments on board the spacecraft. Photo: NASA

This payload computer is a system of the NASA Standard Spacecraft Computer-1 (NSSC-1) built in the 1980s and launched in 1990. It is part of the Science Instrument and Data Handling module, and was replaced by specialists during the last servicing mission to Hubble, in 2009.

As confirmed by NASA, the purpose of this payload computer is control and coordinate the scientific instruments on board the spacecraft. An attempt was made to restart the computer from the control center of the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt (Maryland, United States), on June 14, but without success.

NASA seeks solutions

Faced with unsuccessful repair attempts, from NASA are looking for alternatives. For now, they have admitted that the line of investigation would now indicate that the failure would be in a “different piece of hardware” Standard Interface (STINT) as a possible source of the problem, with those memory errors as a “symptom” of this failure. technical.

STINT provides a communications link to the Central Processing Module (CPM) of the payload computer and other devices, but NASA also does not rule out that the fault lies in the CPM itself.



Space telescope image taken in 2009. (NASA)

NASA has several theories and research avenues open, so the agency may have to resort to using the same computer that last replaced it. with original components dating back to the 80s, and has not been turned on since 2009, during the last mission, which could be a precarious moment, having been off for 12 years.

For now the Hubble telescope continues to operate, albeit with limited functions, during a predetermined schedule. From the agency they hope to solve the problem of operation of the famous telescope, which has already overcome other important technical problems in the past, such as the software failure that it experienced in March.

Despite everything, experts are confident that it will continue to work until 2030.

With information from La Vanguardia.

