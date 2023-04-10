He NASA Hubble Space Telescope has given us an impressive image of one of the most impressive globular star clusters in our galaxy, the Milky Way.

The image shared by Hubble corresponds to the star cluster known as NGC 2419. Clusters are spherical groups of stars that orbit around the center of a galaxy yeIn the case of NGC 2419, it is located in our own galaxy about 300,000 light years from the Solar System in the constellation Lynx.

As reported by Hubble, the stars that inhabit these globular clusters are similar in that they formed at the same time, this is easy for astronomers to identify because the stars in a globular cluster formed at approximately the same time, they tend to to show similar properties.

Despite this, Hubble’s new observations of NGC 2419 revealed that this is not always the case. This globular cluster contains two separate populations of red giant stars, and one is unusually rich in helium.

It was detailed that the stars of NGC 2419 contain other elements that also vary from one to another, particularly nitrogen. To make things even more interesting, the helium-rich stars are predominantly in the center of the globular cluster and are spinning, as mentioned by Hubble.