Researchers discover a star through the Hubble Space Telescope that no longer exists at the time of its discovery – difficult for many to imagine.

Baltimore – At a record distance of 12.9 billion light years, US researchers use the “Hubble” space telescope to spot by far the furthest known star from Earth. The discovery was made possible thanks to a special phenomenon.

Space discovery: Hubble telescope with spectacular discovery

While its successor – the “James Webb Space Telescope” – is already in operation and delivering the first images, the 32-year-old space telescope “Hubble” is once again making headlines: It has discovered a star in space whose light lasts 12.9 billion years is on its way to earth. That’s a new record and a big leap forward: the previous record holder was just over 9 billion light-years away.

Hubble find in space: The only possible discovery was an interesting phenomenon

The astronomers led by Brian Welch from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore named the star “Earendel” – after an Old English word for the morning star. The researchers were able to track down “Earendel” with cosmic support, so to speak: Between the earth and the star lies a huge galaxy cluster, which, as a gravitational lens, amplifies the star’s light by a factor of more than a thousand.

Welch and his colleagues compare the effect of the galaxy cluster to the surface of a swimming pool: the ripples break up the incoming light and create a pattern of bright lines on the bottom of the pool. The scientists call such lines caustics – areas in which the light is extremely amplified. The gravity of the galaxy cluster deflects the light from celestial objects behind the cluster in a similar way to the water surface and thus also generates caustics – which can then make extremely distant stars visible through their amplification.

Astronomers know many examples of this, and the previous record holder, which was discovered with the “Hubble” telescope in 2018, is behind a galaxy cluster. Welch and his colleagues have therefore searched the caustics of such galaxy clusters, which act as gravitational lenses, for conspicuous objects – with success. Despite the high magnification provided by the gravitational lens, “Earendel” appears as a point-like object in a galaxy 12.9 billion light-years away.

It is hard to imagine that while the star is being discovered from Earth, it has long since ceased to exist

But there is something else that is exciting about the discovery: The researchers see the star – enlarged by the galaxy cluster – as it looked 900 million years after the Big Bang. Today “Earendel” is long gone, because the larger the mass of a star, the hotter and brighter it burns and therefore uses up its energy supply much faster. While a star like our sun exists for around ten billion years, scientists estimate that “Earendel” exploded as a supernova after a maximum of 600 million years and then went out.

Welch and his colleagues have not yet been able to make any more precise statements about the distant star: the researchers need the new “James Webb Space Telescope” for this. This should make it possible to break down the light from “Earendel” into its wavelengths and thus obtain information about its composition and temperature – it is hoped that this will give astronomers an important insight into the history of the first stars in the young cosmos deliver. (dpa)