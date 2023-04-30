He Hubble Space Telescope continues to surprise astronomy, after a few days ago he shared a collection of astronomical findings where they appeared several elliptical galaxies other types of formations.

The image was shared a few days ago on the website of the Hubble Space Telescope and in this one it is exhibited how wonderful this observation instrument that has been in space for 33 years continues to be.

This cluster of galaxies is known as ACO S520 and is located in the pict constellationr. The image was made possible by the capabilities of the Hubble Advanced Camera for Surveys.

According to the Hubble Space Telescope, ACO S520 represents one of a series of previously uncaptured luminous and massive galaxy clusters.

These unexplored corners of space revealing a large number of interesting targets for further study with Hubble and the James Webb Space Telescope, according to the NASA publication.

As a curious fact, it was mentioned that galaxy clusters are among the largest known objects in the universe. Studying these objects can provide information about the distribution of dark matter, the mysterious substance that makes up most of the mass in a galaxy cluster.