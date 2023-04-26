Discovering new galaxies is a very wonderful process for astoms, because due to the large number of celestial bodies that exist, finding some with familiar shapes is frequent. Such is the case of the interaction of known distant galaxies collectively as Arp 142.

Arp 142, bears an uncanny resemblance to a penguin guarding an egg. This image was created using data captured by NASA’s Spitzer and Hubble Space Telescopes that were combined to show these spectacular galaxies.

According to NASA, the part of the “penguin” of duo is NGC 2936, and It was probably once a relatively normal-looking spiral galaxy, flattened like a pancake with smoothly symmetrical spiral arms.

However, its shape has now been twisted and distorted by the gravitational force its neighbor generates.

The egg is the couple NGC 2937by contrast, is almost featureless, seen only as a distinct greenish glow in starlight.

In NGC 2937, it can be identified that the absence of bright red dust suggests that this formation lost its reserve of gas and dust to give way to the birth of a new star.

According to NASA’s Hubble Telescope, eventually, these two galaxies will merge to form a single object, with its two populations of stars, gas, and dust intermingling.

These galaxies are located at a distance of about 23 million light-years, these two galaxies are approximately 10 times further away than our nearest major galactic neighbor, the Andromeda galaxy.

While the element seen as a blue streak at the top of the image is an unrelated background galaxy that is further away than Arp 142.