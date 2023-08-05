Madrid. The cluster’s core is suffused with the pale blue light of countless stars, and a handful of these particularly bright foreground ones are adorned with crisscrossing diffraction spikes. NGC 6652 is located in our own galaxy, the Milky Way, in the constellation Sagittarius, just under 30,000 light-years from Earth and only 6,500 from the galactic center.

Globular clusters are stable, tightly bound gravitationally containing tens of thousands to millions of stars. The intense gravitational attraction between closely packed stars in globular clusters is what gives these star-studded objects their regular spherical shape, NASA reported.

This image combines data from two of the most powerful cameras in the hubble: the advanced for soundings and the wide field 3. It also uses data from two different observing programs carried out by two different teams of astronomers.

The first team set out to study the globular clusters of the Milky Way in the hope of shedding light on topics ranging from the age of these objects to the gravitational potential of the galaxy as a whole. The second team of astronomers used a trio of exquisitely sensitive filters on the Wide Field Camera 3 of the hubble to unravel the ratios of carbon, nitrogen and oxygen in globular clusters like NGC 6652.