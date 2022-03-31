Washington. The telescope Hubble detected the most distant star ever observed, named Earendel, whose light traveled for 12.9 billion years to reach us.

Scientists estimate that its mass is at least 50 times that of the Sun, and millions of times brighter than the Sun.

The star that held the previous record was also observed by Hubble, in 2018, but it existed in a universe that was then 4 billion years old, against Earendel’s 900 million.

The discovery was published Wednesday in Nature.

“At first, we almost didn’t believe it,” Brian Welch, the study’s lead author and a fellow at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, said in a statement.

It was Welch who had the privilege of naming this star. Earendel means “morning star” in Old English.

That celestial body “existed so long ago that it might not have been composed of the same raw materials as the stars that surround us today,” explained the researcher.

“Studying Earendel will open a window into a period of the universe that we are not familiar with, but which led to everything we know now,” he added.

This star will be a main object of study for the James Webb, that is being calibrated in space. It will observe it this year, the European Space Agency, which operates the telescope with NASA, said in a statement.

Unlike Hubble, which has a small infrared capability, James Webb will only operate at these wavelengths, allowing you to go even further back in time.