Madrid. A snapshot of the Tarantula Nebula (also known as 30 Doradus) appears in a NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image.

The Tarantula Nebula is a large star-forming region of ionized hydrogen gas that lies 161,000 light-years from Earth in the Large Magellanic Cloud, and its turbulent clouds of gas and dust appear to swirl among the bright stars. recently formed in the region.

The Tarantula Nebula is a familiar place for Hubble. It is the brightest star-forming region in our galactic neighborhood and is home to the hottest and most massive stars known, NASA explains in a statement.

This makes it a perfect natural laboratory in which to test theories of star formation and evolution, and Hubble has a rich variety of images of this region. The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope also recently delved into this region, revealing thousands of never-before-seen young stars.

This new image combines data from two different observing proposals. The first was designed to explore the properties of the dust grains that exist in the void between stars and that make up the dark clouds that meander through this image.

This proposal, which astronomers named Scylla, reveals how interstellar dust interacts with starlight in various environments. It complements another Hubble program called Ulysses, which characterizes stars.

This image also incorporates data from an observing program studying star formation under conditions similar to those in the early universe, as well as cataloging the stars of the Tarantula Nebula for future science with Webb.