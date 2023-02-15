The Hubble Space Telescope has captured images of a mysterious show taking place in Saturn’s rings – ghostly, fleeting “rays” that appear to move along the planet’s rings. And scientists still cannot explain why the phenomena happen.

The return of lightning is one of the first signs that Saturn is entering a new season as it approaches its northern hemisphere’s autumnal equinox, which is due on May 6, 2025, for the first time in about 15 years.

+ Jupiter passes Saturn and becomes the planet with the most moons in the solar system

Scientists have long known about the baffling bolts, which look like apparitions skating along Saturn’s rings and can be seen around the planet during the equinox. The first evidence was captured by NASA’s Voyager mission in the 1980s.

Exactly what causes the events still eludes scientists. But this time, NASA researchers hope to finally solve the mystery.

Hubble will continue to observe the lightning strikes, which are expected to become more prominent before the 2025 equinox, providing more data on the puzzling occurrences.

“The suspected culprit for the lightning strikes is the planet’s changing magnetic field,” according to a NASA press release. “Planetary magnetic fields interact with the solar wind, creating an electrically charged environment.

“On Earth, when these charged particles hit the atmosphere, it’s visible in the northern hemisphere as the aurora borealis, or northern lights.”

Essentially, the scientists suspect that tiny particles could be carried along by this activity, causing them to briefly rise higher than the surrounding material and creating an apparent bulge.

Scientists hope that the upcoming Hubble data will prove or disprove this theory once and for all, based on observations collected by Voyager and Cassini, the probe dedicated to Saturn that observed the lightning phenomena during its last appearance in the late s. 2000.

“Despite years of excellent observations from the Cassini mission, the precise start and duration of the lightning season is still unpredictable, like predicting the first storm during hurricane season,” said Amy Simon, senior planetary scientist at NASA who heads Hubble. Outer . Planet Atmospheres Legacy Program, in a statement.

The rays are only visible around Saturn’s equinox when the planet’s rings are tilted toward the sun, according to NASA. The markings can appear as bright points of light or as black spots, depending on the viewing instrument’s point of view.

It’s possible that other ringed planets experience similar events, although so far they’ve only been observed in Saturn’s very prominent, densely packed rings.

“It’s a fascinating magic trick of nature that we only see on Saturn – at least for now,” said Simon.

Image caption: Seven Hubble Space Telescope images, each taken about four minutes apart, were stitched together to show “ray” features swirling around Saturn.