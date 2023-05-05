This new image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shows interacting galaxies known as AM 1214-255. These galaxies contain active galactic nuclei, or AGNs.

An AGN is an extraordinarily bright central region of a galaxy. Its extreme brightness is caused by matter spinning toward a supermassive black hole at the heart of the galaxy, NASA reports.

Hubble observed the closest galaxy to the center as part of a campaign dedicated to observing AGN, with the goal of compiling a data set on nearby AGNs to be used as a resource for astronomers investigating the physics of these cosmic objects, black holes. , the structure of the host galaxy, among others.