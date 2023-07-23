Madrid. Astronomers using the space telescope hubble They have discovered rocks that possibly broke off from the asteroid Dimorphs when the spaceship DART It intentionally impacted its surface at approximately 22,500 kilometers per hour, the European Space Agency (ESA) reported.

DART intentionally hit with Dimorphs on September 26, 2022, slightly altering the path of its orbit around the largest asteroid, Didymos.

The 37 ejected rocks range in size from one meter to 6.7 meters in diameter, based on photometry from the hubble. The rocks are moving away from the asteroid at about one kilometer per hour.

The total mass of these detected rocks is approximately 0.1 percent of the mass of Dimorphs. These rocks are some of the faintest objects ever imaged in the Solar System.

planetary defense

These images open a new dimension to study the consequences of the experiment DART using the next mission Hera from ESA, which is scheduled to launch in 2024. The spacecraft will carry out a detailed post-impact survey of the target asteroid Dimorphs.

Hera will turn this large-scale experiment into a well-understood and repeatable planetary defense technique that could one day be used in reality.

ESA believes that it is highly likely that the rocks are not broken fragments of the asteroid caused by the impact, but were already scattered across the surface of the asteroid, as evidenced in the latest image taken by the spacecraft. DART just two seconds before the collision, when it was 11 kilometers from the surface.

The scientific team that observed these rocks with the hubble estimates that the impact shook about 2 percent of the rocks on the asteroid’s surface. Although observations of the rocks made by the telescope also provide an estimate of the size of the impact crater of DART, Hera will eventually determine the actual size of the crater.