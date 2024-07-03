Is called Epitome the new Huayra made by Pagans as a unique work from the Grand Complications division. In addition to being a demonstration of Pagani’s commitment to bringing Hypercars to new levels of innovation, This one-off is the first Huayra to be equipped with a manual gearbox. “The client came to us with clear ideas: he wanted to create a unique model that would bring the Huayra to its maximum expression”, explains Lorenzo Kerkoc, Head of Pagani Grandi Complications. “Its name could only be Epitome, as the most essential incarnation of a concept, an idea, a value. He dreamed of a car with an exclusive design, which would further elevate the performance of the Huayra while retaining its intrinsic elegance. The creation

of each Hypercar of Grandi Complicazioni requires a design in close contact with the client, who becomes co-creator of the object he dreams of. In the first meetings, the client told Horacio Pagani and the team his vision, and from there began a process of listening and sharing ideas in total harmony to try to transform thoughts into concrete forms. This phase lasted nine months and led to a definitive conceptualization, which was followed by ten months of design by an expert and multidisciplinary team. It is a long and complex process, since developing components dedicated to a single car requires the same time as those for series cars. However, it is extremely stimulating, because engaging with clients who have a clear vision of what they want allows us to face new challenges with passion and enthusiasm”.

A monster under the hood…

The heart of the new Huayra Epitome is the Pagani V12 engine, capable of delivering 864 hp (635 kW) at 6,000 rpm at 18 °C, with a torque of 1,100 Nm. Built by AMG to Pagani specifications, this 5,980 cc 60° supercharged engine features a valvetrain that extends the limiter to 6,700 rpm. As mentioned, to date, the Epitome is the first and only Huayra equipped with a manual transmission. Thanks to an electronically controlled differential and a racing-style three-link driveshaft, the Pagani by Xtrac seven-speed transverse manual transmission transfers all the power and responsiveness of the engine to the road. The flywheel-clutch unit consists of a triple-plate clutch with larger diameter for better torque transmission, with an electronically controlled differential and a racing-derived tripod joint system that ensure greater engine responsiveness.

Top suspensions

Technological research has also focused on the suspension, with a geometry that reduces the sinking effect during acceleration, the pitching effect during braking and the roll during curves. This allows the driver to tackle curves by braking at the last moment, improving the control and safety of the vehicle. Thanks to the new active suspension system of the Huayra Epitome, in the passenger compartment there is a ‘super soft’ button positioned on the central tunnel that can be activated when driving on rough roads for extra comfort. Once the speed exceeds 150 km/h, the shock absorber adjustment returns to its normal condition, depending on the driving mode selected.

Rims and tires

The monolithic forged aluminum alloy wheels of the Huayra Epitome represent the pinnacle of Pagani’s technical knowledge to achieve optimal performance and safety. Made with an exclusive design, inspired by that of the Imola Coupé from the private collection of the same customer, they feature seven spokes at the front and nine spokes at the rear, with a larger front dimension than the Huayra Coupé, maintaining the iconic style of the Roadster but with a lightness goal for track use. The tires are Pirelli P ZeroTM Trofeo R.