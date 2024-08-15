If there is a specific moment that changed China’s perspective on relations with the West, it was the arrest in Canada of Meng Wanzhou, daughter of Huawei founder and chairman Ren Zhengfei. It was December 1, 2018 and the trade war launched by the then US President, Donald Trump, was just beginning. At that time, by striking at the top the company that symbolized Chinese technological innovation, Beijing began to think that the US’s goal was not only to rebalance the trade balance, but to stop its rise. Precisely for this reason, in the Communist Party’s narrative, Huawei has become even more the standard-bearer of “resistance” to the so-called “Cold War mentality” and the attempt to “maintain the hegemony” of the United States.

Huawei has had a tough few years, with sanctions and restrictions on access to its advanced microchip supply chain, so much so that in the summer of 2022 Ren himself had to send a letter to employees admitting that the Shenzhen-based company was “fighting for survival.” Now all that has changed. And nothing demonstrates this more clearly than a new advanced chip for artificial intelligence that, according to the Wall Street Journal, Huawei is ready to launch. In recent weeks, Chinese internet companies and telecom operators have reportedly been testing the latest microchip, called the Ascend 910C. Huawei has told potential customers that the new chip is comparable to Nvidia’s H100, which was presented last year and is not directly available in China. This is a sensational development in some ways, also because it demonstrates better than anything else Huawei’s ability to circumvent and somehow neutralize the sanctions against it.

Chinese giants such as TikTok parent company ByteDance, search giant Baidu and state-owned telecom operator China Mobile are already in talks to get the 910C from Huawei. Some estimates suggest orders could exceed 70,000 chips, worth around $2 billion, with Huawei aiming to start shipping as early as October. The news is also a concern for Nvidia, which has a dominant position in developing artificial intelligence chips, the new frontier of global technology competition. Chinese customers who buy from Nvidia cannot access the advanced H100 and must settle for the H20, a second-tier version that the US giant designed to avoid Washington’s crackdown on sales in China. If Huawei’s 910C chip proves capable of delivering the same performance, Nvidia could lose a lot of Chinese customers. Suffice it to say that SemiAnalysis estimated in July that Nvidia has sold over a million H20 chips in China this year, worth about $12 billion. Of course, there are still doubts about whether the two processors can really be completely comparable, and there are still concerns about production capacity and yield.

But the fact is that Huawei is the protagonist of a great revival. The technology company more than doubled its profits in 2023, recording a net profit increase of 144.5% to 12 billion dollars. Revenues also increased, by 9.6%, also generated by new sectors such as smart car platforms. But the sign of revenge is the return to the smartphone market with the launch of the Mate 60 Pro. According to Bloomberg, the company would be favored by around 30 billion dollars of state funding, useful for recruiting engineers and building a network of plants. In recent weeks, Huawei also announced the completion of work on its mega campus. As big as 224 soccer fields, it will house 35 thousand employees and will cost 12 billion yuan, or one and a half billion euros. The citadel, near Shanghai, is destined to become a huge research and development center where the aim is to attract some foreign talents and engineers. For this reason, according to Nikkei Asia, Huawei is offering salary packages up to double that of its competitors. The company has already hired numerous engineers who have worked with the world’s leading chip tool manufacturers, such as Applied Materials, Lam Research, KLA and above all the Dutch ASML, which until now has had a substantial monopoly on the production of the most advanced machinery for ultraviolet lithography, one of the steps necessary for the production of chips. Among the most recent hires and those currently under negotiation, according to Nikkei, there are also veterans of the chip industry with more than 15 years of experience at the US giants Intel and Micron, as well as at the Taiwanese TSMC, which alone controls over 50% of the global share of the manufacturing and assembly sector.