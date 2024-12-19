Without a doubt it will be the star gift of this Christmas. The Chinese technology company Huawei has launched the Huawei Watch D2 in Spain, a smart watch with an integrated blood pressure monitor. A feature that makes it unique and very competitive compared to the rest of the smartwatches on the market. Wearing it will allow you to have essential data on your health on your wrist 24 hours a day, as it accurately monitors and detects blood pressure and has a system that also detects hypertension. We present some of the features of this watch that could save your life.

Real-time blood pressure monitoring

The most attractive thing about the Huawei Watch D2 is its inflatable and discreet rubber integrated into the inside of the wrist that allows you to monitor it 24 hours a day. real time of blood pressure. Plus, this little airbag absorbs sweat, soothes the skin, and is easy to put on and take off by simply pressing the quick release button.

Many smartwatches indicate blood pressure, although this watch is the one that offers the greatest precision, certified by doctors, thanks to its innovative system approved by European organizations for ambulatory blood pressure measurement. Measuring pressure is key to diagnosing hypertension and preventing diseases, such as kidney failure, heart disease or stroke.

Beat-to-Beat ECG Analysis

The watch features a side electrode, which if pressed for 30 seconds, can provide real-time data that helps identify common heart conditions using ECG signals. This new and improved electrode technology has made the collection of heart signals more precise and sensitive



Sleep monitoring



Sleeping well is essential for health Getty Images

Sleeping well is essential for health. The smartwatch allows you to monitor your heart rate, SpO2, respiratory rate and any abnormal breathing while you sleep, to stay calm at all times.

Family Health Assistance

Health data can be shared with family members, up to 20 people, through the Huawei App. You can also share the data with your doctor so they can know your blood pressure, heart rate, SpO2, daily step count, and sleep quality.

With all these features, the Huawei Watch D2 is one of the most complete smart watches on the market. Its price is €399.00, although it can be found on Amazon for €393.68.

