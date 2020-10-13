China’s popular smartphone company Huawei will soon launch the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG, expanding the GT 2 Pro series in the smartwatch segment. Although no information has been revealed about the launch date of this Dhansu smartwatch, but it is believed that with the launch of Huawei Mate 20 series in China on October 22, this smartwatch can also be launched. After this, this smartwatch can be launched in India too.

Huawei has launched models such as Huawei Watch GT, Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei Watch GT 2e and Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro in the smartwatch segment in India. Huawei’s smartwatches are quite popular in India.

Also read- Samsung Festival offers TV, freeze on purchase of smartphone, cashback and lots of prizes

Will there be anything new in GT 2 Pro ECG?

If Huawei believes, the size of Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG will be more than the first launch model. Actually, before this, Oppo, Samsung Galaxy and Apple have launched smartwatches equipped with ECG feature. While Oppo has launched the OPPO Watch ECG version, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Apple Watch Series 6 are smartwatches that use the ECG feature. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG will be equipped with the latest technology with better design and size. On Monday, a leaked information revealed that soon GT2 Pro ECG models will be launched.

Read also- Redmi, Snokor iRocker Gods earbuds come to compete with Reality

Many smartwatches of Huawei GT series have been launched

Huawei Mate 40 series smartphones will be launched on October 22

Huawei is about to launch Huawei Mate 40 Series smartphones on October 22 in China. In this series, Huawei Mate 40, Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus (Huawei Mate 40 Pro +) will be launched. This phone with 108 megapixel primary camera has many cool features. This premium phone is eagerly awaited.

See full specifications