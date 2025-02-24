Huawei launched the first triple folding screen smartphone in the world in September 2024, but was only available in China. Now the company has announced the worldwide launch of the Mate XT so you can experience the device that “redefines the capabilities of the screen of a smartphone by allowing to change without problems between the unique, double and triple screen modes.”

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design represents a quantum leap in folding smartphone technology, marking a milestone in innovation and design. This device not only redefines the user experience, but also It establishes new standards in the mobile telephony industry.

Its triple folding design opens a range of possibilities regarding interaction with the device, allowing fluid transitions between single, double and triple screen modes. But this is not a simple mobile, but has premium finishes such as the use of ultrafine leather and aerospace quality materials in design.

Main characteristics

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design is distinguished by the following characteristics:

Triple folding design: offers unprecedented versatility, adapting to various needs and scenarios of use.

10.2 -inch OLED LTPO screen : It provides an immersive and high quality visual experience.

: It provides an immersive and high quality visual experience. Kirin 9010 5g processor : guarantees powerful and efficient performance.

: guarantees powerful and efficient performance. High resolution cameras system : Capture crisp and detailed images in any lighting condition.

: Capture crisp and detailed images in any lighting condition. Long -lasting battery with fast charging : It allows prolonged use and efficient recharge.

: It allows prolonged use and efficient recharge. Harmonyos 4.2: An optimized operating system for a fluid and personalized user experience.

The price of Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design is positioned in the Premium segment, reflecting its advanced technology and exclusive design. The starting price is from 2,540 euros to changealthough being a device that will be difficult to find, its price may rise.