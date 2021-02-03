Huawei Mate X2, the second generation of the folding smartphone of the Chinese firm, will be presented on February 22 according to announcement official on the Weibo network.

In our last Smartphone Guide we already said that new form factors with flexible screen or dual screen They were going to be the necessary driving force for innovation in the mobile industry and, together with the arrival of 5G in the mid-range, a foothold to boost sales.

If Samsung has captured all the attention on folding so far with its Fold and Flip series, it is expected that this year all the rest of the greats in the industry will be encouraged to compete, including Apple with the first folding iPhone. And of course Huawei, with a terminal that we advanced months ago and that arrives delayed by the brand’s own problems and the difficulty of producing these form factors.

What will the Huawei Mate X2 be like?

Huawei has changed the concept of the original Mate X and from an “outward” deployment with impressive design, but with robustness problems, Huawei bets for the second version for an “innie” design with a book type with “in” fold that we see in the Samsung Folds or in the Microsoft Surface. It is a design that we are going to see mostly in folding because it has the great advantage of better protecting the flexible screen when it is folded and not in use.

However, it requires the addition of another screen to use the phone when it is folded into functions such as calls or notifications. According to previous leaks, that second external screen would have a size of 6.45 inches with a native resolution of 2700 × 1160 pixels, while the main one would be a Flexible OLED that when deployed would reach 8.01 inches diagonally with a resolution of 2480 × 2200 pixels.

It is likely that Huawei uses a glass cover replacing the polycarbonate to better protect the screen, as Samsung has implemented in the Fold 2. The sidebar that we saw in the original model seems to be kept. It causes the terminal to be somewhat more ‘chubby’, but it may be worth it because it allows mounting an advanced camera system, according to the Huawei patent with four sensors nothing less.

In addition to them, it would have another front camera with a double sensor and the same bar would include a stylus, another interesting addition. As for the SoC and due to the current restrictions imposed by the Trump administration, it would use the series’ own chipset Kirin 9000. A 4,400 mAh battery with a 66W Super Flash charging capacity is expected.

We will confirm everything (including how Huawei solves the system and applications section, surely with Harmony OS 2.0) on February 22 when this Huawei Mate X2 is presented, a new folding to animate the mobile industry.