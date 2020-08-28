(Photo: Gijmochina)

Huawei may soon launch a new version of its popular smartphone Mate 30 Pro. Recently, a new smartphone from Huawei has been seen in the TENAA listing. It is believed that this smartphone may be a youth version of Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Huawei’s smartphone is listed on TENAA from model number LIO-AN00m. At the same time, talking about the model number of Huawei Mate 30 Pro, it is LIO-AN00. Based on the model number, it can be said that these two phones are largely the same.Seeing the photo of the phone in the listing, it is also felt that the phone is exactly like the Mate 30 Pro. The rear design of the phone is the same and there is no change in replacing the LED light with the camera. However, there is a difference in the front camera of the phone.

16 megapixel front camera

The phone shown in the listing has a 16-megapixel front camera, while the Mate 30 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel front camera. Talking about the main camera given in the rear, the new phone will get a 32-megapixel primary sensor, which was 40 megapixels in the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

Phone showing on TENAA

The phone will come in three variants

Talking about the other specifications of the phone, it has a 6.53-inch display with 1176×2400 pixel resolution. The phone will come in three variants – 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. Kirin 990 5G processor can be given in this phone coming with micro SD card support. The phone will get a 4400mAh battery with 5G network support.

Can be launched by the end of the year

No information has yet come out about how long the phone will be launched. However, experts believe that the company will launch this phone before the end of this year.