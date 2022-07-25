Everyone has struggled with those corners of their homes where Wi-Fi just doesn’t reach. Although this is annoying, huawei arrives with a solution in the form of Wi-Fi Mesh 3. Some devices that will help you to ensure that all corners of your home have coverage.

After testing for a few days what these devices offer, we bring you our opinions about it. So you can decide if they are what you need to improve either your online games, your home office or perhaps even your distance classes.

Huawei WiFi Mesh 3 lets you install it easily

One of the positive points we found from the Huawei Wi-Fi Mesh 3 is the ease of its configuration. You can do them in two ways, through the Huawei AI Life App or the old-fashioned way. While the app method is faster, the manual method is not complicated at all.

Just connect the first router to your internet modem and to a power source. Then you simply enter the router’s network to set its WiFi properties, name and password. Once this is done, it is ready to be used to expand the range of your signal. Not to mention that you can connect simply by bringing your device closer.

Source: Huawei

The package of Huawei WiFi Mesh 3 that we tested came with three routers, an ethernet cable and the electrical connectors of each router. Once you establish the first one, you just have to connect the others and put them in ‘strategic points’ in your house. Where you place them will depend on where you want the signal to arrive.

The application has a tool that will help you map your house and see the intensity of the WiFi. This is very useful to help you place the rest of the small towers. Not to mention, you can set up a guest network with limits on their data usage, if you don’t want to be too generous either.

Your WiFi coverage will be greatly rewarded

The way he works Huawei Wi-Fi Mesh 3 is by creating a mesh network. With it, all routers establish a connection that is more constant and covers more ground than others. Of course we put this to the test.

The best way we could think of was to play a few games online while on the go. The result was quite favorable, since we were constantly moving from top to bottom and the connection never suffered disconnections or lags.

Source: Huawei

Of course, everything will depend on the internet you have of origin. In our case we have a 5G network that perhaps greatly influenced the results we obtained. Although it should be noted that we tested it in corners where before the signal was somewhat deplorable. With Huawei WiFi Mesh 3 this was no longer the case.

Huawei WiFi Mesh 3 has many benefits, but a couple of buts

There is no doubt that the Huawei Wi-Fi Mesh 3 It is a very good tool to increase the coverage of your network. Nevertheless, there are a couple of details that we did not find so good. Although they are more related to their configuration than to their operation.

Setting up your first router is fairly easy, as you just need to follow the included instructions. However, the instructable doesn’t say anything about how to set the others. Which forced us to surf the internet for answers.

Another somewhat negative point is that the application Huawei AI Life it has to be downloaded from an external site. There is a version inside the Google Play Store, but even that one makes you go to an external page to update it. This could cause doubt for those who take their cybersecurity very seriously.

Source: Huawei

We did not have any problems with the app, but we understand that its installation could scare some. Especially because of the multiple warnings that the cell phone launches. Of course, the application is optional and if you do not use it, it does not affect the operation of your Huawei WiFi Mesh 3. Although perhaps you will not take full advantage of it.

These little annoyances can be overlooked once you’re already enjoying your extension. If you have scattered devices and your WiFi signal doesn’t always arrive as planned, we believe this is a very good option to improve your connectivity. Will they get it?

