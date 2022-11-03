A new smartwatch is added to the extensive Huawei catalog, it is called Huawei Watch GT 3 SE and is an entry-level ready to meet the needs of those who live in the city and practice sports.

This new model is designed for sports and fitness lovers, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE features a lightweight aesthetic that allows users great freedom of movement, despite the numerous sensors supported.

With a completely new look, the device offers a stylish and stylish alternative thanks to the new interface design with 1.43-inch color AMOLED display which adopts a resolution of 466 x 466 HD with 326 PPI which allows you to show the colors on the screen clearly and sharply. In addition, the smartwatch is equipped with a Corning Gorilla Glass screen which, in combination with the reinforced polymer fiber used for the construction of the case, guarantees high resistance to shocks and wear.

While using refined technology and durable materials, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE weighs only 35.6 grams (without strap) and has an overall thickness of only 11 mm (watch body). The watch is available in Graphite Black colourway with a variety of dials to choose from. In addition to thousands of themes and apps available on the HUAWEI AppGallery and offered by the wide range of Huawei Mobile Services, users can use their own snapshots, portraits or selfies to customize the watch faces to the fullest.

The company declares an autonomy of up to 2 weeks, there is also support for fast wireless charging.

Huawei Watch GT 3 SE: Perfect for daily sports and health

Sometimes training is a real challenge to overcome your physical limits in the most varied situations. For this reason, it is necessary for sportsmen to be accompanied by a smartwatch that can withstand difficult and extreme weather conditions. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE supports 5 ATM water resistance, compliant with ISO 22810: 2010 standard, is suitable for swimming and is not likely to be damaged by rain and sweat. The smartwatch works thanks to the connection with the five main satellite systems: GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS, and uses an integrated high-precision GNSS positioning chip, which offers excellent anti-interference performance during all workouts.

To further assist users in their workouts, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE offers more than 100 sport modes, smart running plans and even the TruSport Science-Based Research System, developed by Huawei, which is a proprietary algorithm that provides evaluations and recommendations of detailed training based on recorded running data.

To aid in health monitoring, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE provides accurate readings of the user’s general vital signs. Thanks to HUAWEI TruSeen 5.0+, HUAWEI TruSleep 3.0 and other Tru series health monitoring technologiesHUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE supports 360 degree health monitoring by tracking heart rate, sleep, SpO2, stress and menstrual cycle.

For accurate heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSeen 5.0+ ensures better accuracy of recorded data, with reduced signal loss rate. Thanks to a powerful anti-interference design, HUAWEI TruSeen 5.0+ is able to better pick up the heartbeat and further improve the accuracy of heart rate measurement during training.

Price and availability

Huawei Watch GT 3 SE is available at a price of € 179.90 on the Huawei StoreFurthermore, if you buy it by November 17, you can also receive the Huawei Scale 3 scale for free, as well as a 3-month subscription to Huawei Health + which allows you to receive intelligent information about your activity, nutrition and well-being.