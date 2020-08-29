Huawei has launched Watch Fit, expanding its smartwatch range. This new watch from Huawei has just been launched in the UAE. Its sale will start on September 3. The Huawei Watch Fit is priced at $ 110 (about 8, ooo rupees). Let’s know what is special in this smartwatch that comes with heart rate and SpO2 sensor.Huawei Watch Fit has a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with 280×456 pixel resolution. This display with 2.5D curved glass gives 326 ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 70 percent. The special feature of the display is that it comes with full screen input.

6 new Always on Display Watch face

The left side of the watch has a single button that works like a power button. This watch comes with 6 new Always On Display watch faces. It keeps giving necessary information to the user even when the device is inactive.

Huawei Watch Fit

96 workouts and 11 sports modes

In the Watch Fit, you get 12 different animated Quit Workouts like Exercise at Work, Full Body Stretch, and Ripper. Similarly, the method of doing 44 standard movements has also been described. The watch offers 96 workout modes. It also includes 11 sports modes such as running, swimming and cycling.

Many built-in health sensors

The smartwatch has a built-in GPS sensor, 5ATM water protection, AI Heart Rage algorithm. Along with this, you have been given 6-Axis IMU sensor (accelerometer, gyroscope sensor), optical heart rate sensor, capacitive sensor and ambient light sensor.



Heart rate monitor with blood oxygen level

Along with the watch, users also get access to Huawei’s health app to track fitness. Talking about other health features found in the watch, it also has modes like 24-hour heart rate monitor, SpO2 blood oxygen saturation detection, TruSleep 2.0.

Up to 10 days of battery life

Along with the SMS reminder, you will also get notifications of incoming calls, calendar events and other social media apps. Talking about the battery, it comes with a battery life of 10 days. Battery life is 7 days during heavy usage. At the same time, this watch can provide up to 12 hours backup in GPS mode.