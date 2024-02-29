He Huawei Watch D (GPS) black smart watchwith blood pressure, stress and sleep measurement, 1.64″ AMOLED screen, Bluetooth, ECG (electrocardiogram) analysis is with 17% DISCOUNT on Amazon Mexico where it has a base price of $8,999 for what remains in $7,499 Mexican pesos. The watch for health monitoring and care on Amazon includes the option to pay in up to 6 months without interest or up to 24 monthly payments with a financing charge on bank credit cards. The characteristics and how the payments are are specified below.

He Huawei Watch D smartwatch (GPS) black with 1.64-inch AMOLED screen, Bluetooth, blood pressure measurement, electrocardiogram analysis and stress and sleep monitoring, it is sold on the Coopel website for $9,999 Mexican pesos in cash payment and with credit it is $13,999 pesos in 24 fortnights . On the Huawei page it also has the same list price as Coppel of $9,999 pesos. Amazon Mexico has the same Huawei smartwatch model with a list price of $8,999 pesos less a 17% DISCOUNT so you will have to pay for it $7,499 Mexican pesos giving CLICK HERE in cash payment and up to 6 months without interest with participating bank cards. In such a way that the watch is cheaper on Amazon than on Coppel and Huawei.





Features of the Huawei Watch D, with GPS and pressure measurement on SALE on Amazon.

– 1.64-inch AMOLED screen.

– Includes a mini pump and air bag to measure blood pressure.

– Stress and sleep monitoring.

– Digital blood pressure measurement.

– ECG analysis (electrocardiogram).

– Battery for up to 7 days.

– Suitable for people with wrists from 13 to 20 cm in circumference.

– Bluetooth connectivity.

– GPS included.

– Huawei Health App.

– Evaluate your health results to make them known.

– Healthy life plan.





How much does the Huawei Watch D, with GPS and pressure measurement, cost on Amazon and payment methods?

He Huawei Watch D (GPS) blacksmart watch with blood pressure measurement, ECG analysis, 1.64'' AMOLED screen, Bluetooth and battery life of up to 7 days is with a special price on Amazon Mexico $7,499 Mexican pesos for 17% DISCOUNT above its list price of $8,999 pesos. The smartwatch with a healthy life plan provides up to 6 months without interest in payment with participating credit cards or up to 24 monthly payments with an extra cost for financing that is broken down below.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $414.94* pesos $2,459.67 $9,958.67 18 months $543.67* $2,287.20 $9,786.20 12 months $711.78* $1,042.36 $8,541.36 9 months $907.37* $667.41 $8,166.41 6 months $1,249.83 FREE $7,499 3 months $2,499.66 FREE $7,499

