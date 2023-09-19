Talking about the features of the Huawei Watch D, we come to the surprising part, but at the same time painful of this device, with features that are still unique on a smartwatch today, and others that left me perplexed and disappointed, but let’s analyze them in order, one after the other.

First of all, like every Huawei device, you will have to download the dedicated app on your smartphone, which will obviously be pre-installed in the smartwatch. After the first pairing between mobile phone and smartwatch, you will have access to all the various features including change the background (the choice will, however, be very limited and none of the pre-installed wallpapers, in my opinion, are worthy of being present on a watch of this calibre), set your data for better monitoring of various data, and other small details.

The Huawei Watch D is a smartwatch that stands out for its advanced medical functionsas the blood pressure measurementL’electrocardiogram analysisThe oxygen saturation monitoringof the sleepof the stress and of skin temperatureand to do this the Huawei Watch D incorporates sophisticated components such as a micro pump and an airbag, in an ultra-compact design.

The Huawei Watch D uses theHUAWEI TruBP proprietary algorithm for blood pressure measurement, which is based on a cascade model and different blood pressure patterns, as well as intelligent measurement assistance, abnormal posture detection and other advanced functions.

The company claims that the Huawei Watch D can last up to 7 days on a single charge in “normal use”and this is true as far as I’m concerned, but it must also be said that most of the time was unable to record my movements (counting steps and/or outdoor physical activities such as cycling), while instead displaying notifications and continuously monitoring heart rate, temperature and SpO2 they were almost always precise.

During the day the battery did not have any negative changes with unusual battery drains, indeed, despite the intensive use of the display I did not notice any particular negativities about which I was very prejudiced, but which I immediately changed my mind about. As a comparison method for smart features I used my faithful companion, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2who also in this circumstance was my point of reference for some information and details, although in theory I should have compared it to my Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

While Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series also offers blood pressure monitoring, we’re talking about actual measurements here rather than estimates, which require regular calibration with an actual meter. However Huawei has repeatedly clarified that these are not medical devices and that their purpose is that of routine monitoring rather than providing a definitive diagnosis, also because despite all the possible certifications and technologies currently existing, a wrist-based BPM device may not be as accurate as devices installed on the upper arm.

The reason is that the blood vessels and skin are thinner, so the measurement results are not 100% accurate, but However, the Huawei Watch D is an additional tool for monitoring your health. I myself tested the smartwatch by comparing it to a real medical instrument, and the blood pressure was quite close to what was detected by the smartwatch, so what Huawei said, also in this case, is consistent with the reality of the facts.

The Huawei Watch D measures blood pressure like a real blood pressure monitor, only in this case it will be on the wrist: it inflates to the point in which it turns out to be a little uncomfortablethen slowly deflates to detect the pressure.

The Huawei Health Pro app has an interesting feature called healthy living, which tracks a series of daily reports and gives you an overall picture of your health, measures the SpO2sleep and stress levels, measures body temperature and lets you know if there are significant changes in your condition, as well as suggesting when to drink waterhow to take deep breaths to calm down, ed other little things always related to health (both physical and mental).

The bottom button on the Watch D is made of metal and has a conductive surface that allows it to record an ECG (electrocardiogram), and in theory can detect premature atrial or ventricular rhythms, but luckily for me I don’t suffer from any of these ailments. However, there were various problems occurred in being able to record this datawith the Huawei Watch D not being able to sense my heartbeat in some situations… but don’t forget the IP68 certification.

The smartwatch it is not presented as a sports device, which is why it only supports around eighty training modes, unlike other Huawei smartwatches which reach more than 100, and in my opinion the difference is noticeable considering that you’ll have to live without some things like advanced running metricsThe swimming pool monitoring, the ability to download routes and more. Those you will get instead include running, cycling and some indoor exercises such as rowing.

GNSS positioning accurately tracks outdoor routes, although some sports that require intensive tracking, such as mountaineering and trail running, are missing, but as mentioned, the Huawei Watch D does not position itself as a sports smartwatch. Considering outdoor use, the Huawei Watch D can be proud of its performance displaya 1.64 inch AMOLED with resolution 456 x 280and a sensor that regulates the brightness autonomously, which always guaranteed me excellent visibility.

Finally we arrive at operating system of this Huawei Watch D, that is HarmonyOSwhich happens to be on par with the one found on the company’s Watch GT, with the menus and interface looking the same, making it an easy to learn and understand operating system, however Huawei it doesn’t reveal what type of processor or RAM powers this smartwatch’s performancebut it certainly isn’t comparable to other “high-end” smartwatches.

The performance of the Huawei Watch D is not intermittent or slow, but there is a bit of lag, which means that scrolling on the screen is not as smooth and fast as you may be used to on other smartwatchesand while for some people this doesn’t ruin the experience in any way, there are others for whom it can be frustrating – myself included – as well as the fact that performance suffers.

You will be able to view notifications (not always optimized), weather forecasts (perhaps among the most precise I have seen), change dials (minimal and not high quality choice), set alarms and control music playback, but know that you won’t get a built-in music player, you will not be able to make contactless paymentsyou won’t have LTE service, you won’t have a voice assistant, or any other kind of access to the AppGallery app store.

Availability and price

If you have come this far it means that you were interested in purchasing or in any case wanted to understand more about the Huawei Watch D, but at the same time you must have certainly wondered whether the price was commensurate with the performance and if it was worth it give it a chance by purchasing it.

As far as versions, customization, or in general the possibility of having a device that is as “ours” as possible are concerned, there is no escape: there will be one and only version, black. With €399 we will only take home a Huawei Watch D Graphite Black Fluoroelastomer, no extra selectable strap, no other colors, nothing. In my opinion this is a shortcoming that should not be underestimated, also because over the years – in the worst case scenario – at least two shades of color have always been offered, and Huawei itself with its Watch GT 4 offers 7 colors and 3 different straps!

As you may have guessed, if you were looking for a customized model, with the Huawei Watch D it will not be possible for you, and you will not even be able to opt for the aftermarket as, after a short search, the only solutions that are found they do not allow the use of the key functions of this device, namely pressure measurement (no strap had a hole to which the supplied airbags could be attached).

For availability, you can easily find it on Huawei’s official storeor directly from Amazon by searching Huawei Watch D (or by clicking on this link).

Summing up, and in any case considering the fact that we have received a product for testing, and which therefore may have suffered damage and/or malfunctions in the past, I don’t think it’s a device that can justify this pricealthough the health-only functions are a unique feature of its kind and among the various devices currently on the market.

