Huawei, a leading company in the technology sector, announces in Italy HUAWEI WATCH Buds, the first smartwatch with a display equipped with a magnetic hook that encloses two practical earphones inside. Available up for pre-order from Wednesday February 15, on Huawei Storecombines features and functionality of both devices for a practical, functional and comfortable 2-in-1 experience.

With HUAWEI WATCH Buds, a new era opens up for all consumers who will no longer risk losing or forgetting their earphones at home amidst the frenetic runs of every day.

Miniaturized structure in an elegant design

Smartwatches and true wireless earphones are considered “must-have” devices belonging to different categories. Huawei changed perspective and created HUAWEI WATCH Buds, the innovative smartwatch with pop-up cover which houses a pair of true wireless earphones magnetically attached to the back of the cover. The structure is made up of miniaturized elements designed and joined using advanced construction techniques.

HUAWEI WATCH Buds feature a refined steel body that ensures greater strength and high corrosion resistance, and exhibit an elegant sheen rendered by fine craftsmanship.

The 1.43 inch AMOLED high definition color display with 466 x 466 resolution is perfectly integrated into the stainless steel case. The button and crown of the watch are decorated with the Clous de Paris motif whose delicate texture gives it a one-of-a-kind metallic brilliance. The smartwatch is embellished with a softly milled full-grain calfskin genuine leather strap that adds an elegant touch to the device.

HUAWEI WATCH Buds contain more components in a small and compact space studied in every detail, also offering all the features of a smartwatch. At just 14.99mm thick, it contains 21 layers of pure technology inside, including an eight-channel photoelectric sensor, a micron-precise rotating shaft, a charging base for earphones, a magnetic docking unit and, indeed, a pair of true wireless earphones present below the dial. In terms of materials, a thin and high-strength lithium aluminum silicate glass has been used, which is even thinner than that found on the HUAWEI WATCH GT3 and 25% stronger.

Not only the design of the smartwatch has been carefully thought out, but also the very small built-in wireless earphones are developed with extreme precision and attention, as evidenced by the six audio drivers with which they are equipped. When compared to traditional earphones, HUAWEI WATCH Buds are 50% smaller but 90% more space-efficient; Weighing only 4g, light as a feather.

HUAWEI WATCH Buds are built with carefully crafted and cutting-edge techniques. 20 different components are joined through a precision laser welding technology that uses the outer material to optimize the size, connection and aesthetics of the product. From design to hardware, HUAWEI WATCH Buds is a completely one-of-a-kind device.

L’innovative pop-up design allows the watch lid to open instantly like a pocket watch with a simple push on the front button integrated into the case to easily extract the two earphones attached to the other side of the watch face. HUAWEI WATCH Buds integrate an ultra-miniature precision rotating shaft designed to open and close smoothly with concave and convex wheels to ensure a quality user experience; as a guarantee of strength and durability, it was subjected to 100,000 opening and closing experiments, a 5 kg stress test and other rigorous tests.

Earpieces and watch cover come with a innovative magnet system which allows the former to stick to the back of the display when it is opened. Furthermore, the earphones are recharged once placed in the case thanks to two 360° platinum-plated charging bases which allow them to be placed in the case from any angle and, simply raising the wrist, with certain dedicated watchfaces, on the display it is possible to view the charging status of the earphones.

True wireless earphones with adaptive identification technology

The earphones are designed according to the ear in which they are to be placed, so you need to pay attention to the correct direction both when putting it back in the case and when wearing it. Huawei revolutionizes this tradition. Both earphones of HUAWEI WATCH Buds feature a polymer-coated octagonal cylindrical design with platinum platings and adaptive identification technology that makes them interchangeable between left and right ear, even when placed in the case. Adaptive identification technology, or left/right automatic switching, self-corrects for left or right ear canals simply by tilting the head, so users can quickly put on, remove and stow the earphones without having to distinguish between them.

Through adaptive identification technology and the IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) sensorHUAWEI WATCH Buds can measure angular velocity acceleration based on user movement. If worn incorrectly, the earphones will intelligently self-adjust according to the left or right ear canal. Furthermore, to adapt to the different shape of the ear canal of each user, the earphones are equipped with the adaptive ear canal technology: The in-ear microphone detects changes in the sound signal in the ear canal in real time and intelligently adapts the best sound quality for different ear canal structures, thus ensuring a personalized and quality listening experience.

In addition to adaptive identification technology, HUAWEI WATCH Buds earphones also support an innovative Wide Area touch function with vibration detection for command management which allows you to access more functions by simply touching the device with a wider range and more accurate touch recognition, double-tap to answer or reject a call, play or pause a song and triple-tap to activate or deactivate the noise cancellation. You can activate the controls by tapping on the pinna, the front of the tragus, or directly on the back of the earpiece.

In terms of sound quality, they are equipped with a full-range four-magnet planar diaphragm, capable of delivering powerful audio up to 104dB, full frequency and high resolution, with clear and detailed sound reproduction. They also support the triple adaptive equalization whereby the sound is optimized in real time based on the structure of the ear canal, the state of use and the volume level, thus personalizing the listening experience at full frequency.

In addition to listening to music, another key aspect of earphones is answering calls. HUAWEI WATCH Buds are small but powerful. They are equipped with two microphones for audio detection and a bone conduction sensor that can pick up voices and ambient sounds, and the bone conduction sensor accurately identifies sounds through vibrations, absorbing its voice and clearly distinguishing it from ambient noises ; all of which is then processed by a proprietary deep neural network (DNN) noise reduction algorithm that effectively cancels noise and enhances voice for clear calls.

It is possible to manage the earphones, which work even if connected to other devices, directly from the smartwatch and thus adjust the active noise cancellation.

Smartwatch complete with functions for sport and monitoring your well-being

HUAWEI WATCH Buds offer a full set of smartwatch features. It supports several wellness monitoring functionssuch as automatic saturation detection

oxygen meter, heart rate monitoring with TruSeen™ 5.0+ and sleep monitoringand inherits the innovations introduced by the Huawei wearable line-up for the world of sport and fitness. It features 80 sports modes, including 10 professional sports modes such as outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, indoor walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, rope skipping, elliptical machine, rowing machine, free training. In addition, HUAWEI WATCH Buds allow you to manually add over 70 sports according to user needs.

A versatile device, the smartwatch also offers a professional data analysis system, including rewards for the activity performed that can motivate the user to improve the quality of their training and their daily habits.

As a smart wearable device, HUAWEI WATCH Buds is full of application scenarios. For example, users can sync their smartphone to read and reply to messages easily, all managed through the HUAWEI Health app, which is also compatible with iOS and Android devices.

The battery of HUAWEI WATCH Buds is able to power both the watch and the earphones allowing use up to 3 days after a full charge and up to 7 days in power saving mode, which will stop charging the earphones to extend the duration of the watch. In addition, with HUAWEI WATCH Wireless Super Charger, made of high thermal conductivity oxidized ceramic, the heat dissipation capacity has been improved by 100% compared to the previous generation.

HUAWEI WATCH Buds can be easily synced with every smartphone, whether the device is Android or iOS. The same goes for the HUAWEI Health app, available for all operating systems, which allows you to manage smartwatches and headsets.

Price and availability

From March 1, it will be possible to buy HUAWEI WATCH Buds on Huawei Store at the price of 499.90 euros. From today until February 28th you can pre-order the smartwatch on the Huawei Store with a deposit of 30.00 euros, to get a discount of 30.00 euros on the final price. The discount obtained during the pre-order phase will be applied to the purchase made between 1st and 19th March, paying the remaining balance of 439.90 euros at check-out.