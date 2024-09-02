Chinese company announced presentation for September 10; the American “big tech” will release new iPhone on the 9th

Huawei is expected to launch its new smartphone one day after Apple’s iPhone 16 was unveiled. The Chinese company has scheduled its product launch event for September 10. According to Bloombergthe new device should be foldable in two stages, something unprecedented in the cell phone market.

Richard Yu, head of Huawei’s automotive and consumer technology group, said the technology used in the smartphone has achieved “turning science fiction into reality”. According to the executive, it took Huawei 5 years to develop the phone.

Huawei’s highly anticipated launch will attempt to overshadow the presentation of the new iPhone, scheduled for September 9 at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, in the United States. The apple brand is also expected to announce updated models of the Airpods and Apple Watch. Sales are expected to begin on the 20th.

The event of big tech It would also be held on September 10, but it was brought forward so as not to coincide with the day of the debate between Kamala Harris (Democrat) and Donald Trump (Republican), candidates for President of the United States.

Apple X Huawei

In March, a report released by Counterpoint Research indicated that iPhone sales in China fell 24% in the first 6 weeks of 2024. The drop was due to strong competition from local smartphone companies, such as Huawei, Oppo, Alive and Xiaomi.